Famous5: Mika’s winning streak, Kawin & co have chopsticks fun

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Thai football’s famous five Charyl Chappuis, Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Kawin Thamsatchanan and Mika Chunuonsee are up to both on and off the pitch.

Mika Chunuonsee – Bangkok United

Bangkok United’s Mika Chunuonsee was a winner this week – both on the actual and virtual pitch!

The 29-year-old is part the Angels’ side have won five Thai League 1 games on the bounce, having defeated Navy 5-2 last Wednesday and then coming out with all the three points on Sunday against Ubon UMT United.

Handing the Eagles a 3-0 loss, Mika helped kept a clean sheet as Everton, Robson Fernandes and Carlos Salom scored for Bangkok. The Angels maintain their hold on second and closed the gap to leaders Buriram United to two points.

After the weekend victory, Mika revealed that he has been trimpuhant over #BFF Michael Falkesgaard as well!

The two have been engaged in a FIFA duel on the virtual pitch with Liverpool fan Mika topping the Angels’ goalkeeper twice.

The right-back is rightly a winner if you ask us, just look at his extensive shoe collection and tell us that’s not winning…

Chanathip Songkrasin – Consadole Sapporo

Another week, another goal for Chanathip Songkrasin!

The busy 24-year-old Consadole Sapporo playmaker featured in last Wednesday 2-1 win over 13th-placed Yokohama F. Marinos, but it was in Saturday’s J League match where Messi Jay really shone.

Helping Sapporo to a 2-2 draw with top-half side Vegalta Sendai, Jay showed no signs of fatigue as he pounced on teammate Yoshiaki Komai’s layoff to find the back of the net in the 78th minute. Defender Akito Fukumori had given Sapporo the lead in the 14th minute before Takuma Nishimura and Kazuki Oiwa replied for Sendai.

Having gained a point, Jay and Sapporo are in fourth but are nine points behind leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima. They travel to face Sagan Tosu next tonight.

But before the trip to the Best Amenity Stadium, Jay took a quiet moment from his hectic schedule to appreciate the famous sakura blossoms that Spring brings!

Like Mika, the Sapporo number 18 also enjoys a round of FIFA and his love of the sports means that he is even playing football when in recovery.

Charyl Chappuis – Muangthong United

Muangthong United have become somewhat of a draw specialist in the Thai League and that can’t have Charyl Chappuis smiling.

The title-hopefuls could only manage a 2-2 draw with Police Tero last Wednesday, and fallen into old habits once again at the SCG Stadium against Ratchaburi Mitr Phol.

A Heberty brace spared the Kirins’ blushes as midfielder Chappuis could not inspire his side to the win over the Dragons.

As a result of their latest 2-2 draw, Muangthong are fifth in the table and eight points behind table-toppers Buriram. Chappuis and co face a stern test of their title credentials this Friday when they travel to the Chang Arena to face their embittered rivals in hopes of closing the massive gap.

And in hopes of doing just that, the 26-year-old is going #basic!

Sharing his no-frills breakfast, the Kirins number 23 certainly looks like he is getting into the headspace to take on the reigning champs.

Drawing motivation from happy times, Chappuis #throwback to his recent Paris trip and shared a picture of him smiling at the famous Parisians lovelocks. #hakutamatata

Let’s hope that the Swiss-born player will be the one to break his side’s draw spell and end the game with a smile plastered on his face…

Kawin Thamsatchanan – OH Leuven

OH Leuven goalkeeper Kawin Thamastchanan put his best foot forward as the Belgian First Division B side only managed to secure a goalless draw against Europa League hopefuls Waasland-Beveren.

Leuven, who are third in the Europa League play-offs Group A, are eight points behind group leaders Zulte-Waregem with four more matches to go.

The Flying Kawin might have to school his teammates to show their best form on the pitch, just as he played chopsticks teacher to teammate Simon Diedhiou, Kamal Sowah and Jovan Kostovski!

Perhaps he should invite his three colleagues back to enjoy, as well as hone their Asian chopstick skills, the generous home-cooked meal supplied by Uncle Sombat and Auntie Rong – who are the owners of the Thai Snack House!

Maybe Uncle Sombat and Auntie Rong can dangle the carrot of their home-cooked meal to the rest of the Leuven squad to motivate them?

Theerathon Bunmathan – Vissel Kobe

Now a mainstay in the Vissel Kobe’s starting XI, Theerathon Bunmathan featured for the last two league fixtures.

Holding the Antlers to a creditable 1-1 draw last Wednesday, the 28-year-old left-back was back in the Kobe defence as they succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Kawasaki Frontale!

Midfielder Hirotaka Mita equalised Shogo Taniguchi’s opener in the 78th minute, but forward Yu Kobayashi had the last say in injury-time ensuring that the third-placed team leave with all three points.

Kobe, who sit in eighth in the standings, will aim to avenge their late defeat tonight at the Noevir Stadium where they face FC Tokyo – who are just second to leaders Hiroshima.