Thai League Week 13: Top 5 goals of the week – Agree or disagree?

Every week, FOX Sports Asia brings you the top five goals from Thai League 1 but of course, you can always tell us your choices.

So without further ado, here are the top five goals from Week 13.

1. Carlos Salom (Bangkok United)

Ubon UMT 0-3 Bangkok United

Bangkok United continued their charge up the table by making out with all three points in their 3-0 win over Ubon UMT United on Sunday.

The Angels, who are on a five-game winning streak, added some gloss to the victory with a superb worked goal in injury-time when Argentina-born Palestinian striker Carlos Salom ran on to Sanrawat Dechmitr’s neat through-ball and planted a shot into the bottom-right corner. Robson and Everton had grabbed the other goals earlier on.

With league leaders Buriram falling to their second defeat, second-placed Bangkok have cut the gap down to two points. They are due to face Chonburi on Sunday in the league next.

2. Njiva Rakotoharimalala (Sukhothai)

Sukhothai 1-0 Buriram United

It takes a cool head to get one over the reigning league champs and Sukhothai produced one of the coolest finish to inflict a second defeat on the Thunder Castles as they ran out 1-0 winners at the Thung Talay Luang Stadium.

The Fire Bats’ Malagasy midfielder Njiva Rakotoharimalala calmly picked his spot from five yards out after chesting the ball down from a floated cross from the right flank in the 79th minute. It was his side’s first win in five league matches!

Sukhothai, who are now seventh in the standings with 21 points, are poised to travel to take on Pattaya United this coming Saturday.

3. Heberty (Muangthong United)

Muangthong United 2-2 Ratchaburi Mitr Phol

Newly-appointed Muangthong United coach Radovan Curcic could only watched on as his side managed another draw as they fought back to claim a 2-2 draw against Ratchaburi.

The Kirins, who have drawn their last four successive league matches, went behind early on to the Dragons via goals from midfielder Chutipol Thongthae and defender Philip Roller. But Brazilian Heberty had the last say with a brace – with a sweetly struck freekick on the edge of the area in the 70th minute after teammate Chenrop Samphaodi was fouled.

Muangthong, who are fifth on 21 points, face a stern test in Curcic’s first match on Friday against current leaders Buriram!

4. Ciro (Chonburi)

Chonburi 4-2 PT Prachuap

Chonburi got their second win on the bounce against PT Prachaup at home with goals from Nattaphon Malaphan, Saharat Sontisawat, Settawut Wongsai and Ciro.

But the pick of the Sharks’ goals in the 4-2 victory goes to Ciro! The Brazilian striker, after receiving the ball on the left flank, fired a long range shot which found its way into the bottom-left corner in the 53rd mintute to send the stadium rocking.

Chonburi, who move up to ninth after this result, is next in line to face an in-form Bangkok United side next.

5. Mongkol Tossakai (Police Tero)

Police Tero 3-1 Pattaya United

Police Tero continued their fine form by defeating Pattaya United at the Boonyachinda Stadium 3-1.

Aung Thu and Marcos Vinicius scored to give the Silver Shields Dragons the lead, but the Dolphins pulled one back through a Lukian penalty. But forward Mongkol Tossakrai popped up in injury-time to tuck away Vinicius’ cutback with a cheeky two-touch finish past an outstretched Patiwat Khammai.

Police Tero moves up to 12th in the table and travel to the Thupatemee Stadium to face bottom side Air Force Central on Saturday.