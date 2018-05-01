Selangor eye JDT scalp without Indo duo Evan Dimas and Ilham Armaiyn

Selangor will go into battle with Johor darul Ta’zim on Tuesday without the services of Indonesian duo Evan Dimas and Ilham Armaiyn.

Selangor FA will have to figure a way to earn a result against Malaysia Super League (MSL) leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) without their Indonesian duo Evan Dimas and Ilham Armaiyn.

The Red Giants take on the Southern Tigers at Larkin Stadium on Tuesday on the back of a 2-1 victory against bottom side Negeri Sembilan FA last Saturday.

Head coach Nazliazmi Nasir managed to engineer the win without the duo, who are on duty with the Indonesia Under-23 side at the ongoing PSSI Anniversary Cup.

Nazliazmi prevailed with a changed lineup, thanks to goals from Rufino Segovia and Sean Selvaraj, but JDT will be a different proposition.

“I know Evan and Ilham’s absence will affect us in some ways, but we have players here who have done well in their absence,” he said.

“We need a strong technical approach when we face JDT. It’s not that we are scared, but we have to be on our toes against them. I don’t want the players to be too happy with the Negeri win.”

“But it was important for us to get three points before we played them (JDT). Amri (Yahyah) got to link up well with (Willian) Pacheco, and Abdul Halim Zainal did well in midfield too.”

Even though the PSSI Cup is only a friendly tournament not in the FIFA calendar, Selangor had agreed on releasing the duo for national team assignments.

Nazliazmi has some breathing space after taking his team to eighth in the table, but a defeat will drag them right back into a congested relegation dogfight.

But the new head coach, who took over from the ‘rested’ P. Maniam in March, would have been relieved to see his team end a four-match losing streak at the Cheras Stadium.

Selangor had suffered heavy defeats to Terengganu (4-1), Pahang (3-1), Perak (3-0) and Kedah (4-0) before they faced Negeri.

Both Selangor and JDT will face each other twice in the span of less than two weeks.

After the Tuesday clash, the Southern Tigers are scheduled to play in Cheras on May 12.

Photo credit: Selangor FA Facebook