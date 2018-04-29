Thai League 1: Bangkok United close in on leaders Buriram

Bangkok United moved two points off the pace in Thai League 1 on Sunday after cruising to a 3-0 win over Ubon UMT United at the UMT Stadium.

The visitors got off to a dream start in the third minute when Everton broke the deadlock, finding space at the back post to nod home a Vander Luiz corner.

But it was not until the 75th minute before they got some much-needed breathing space; Vander once again the creator as he jinked his way free down the right before floating in a good cross to leave Robson with a simple header inside the six-yard box.

Just for good measure, Carlos Salom added a third in injury-time, running onto Sanrawat Dechmitr’s neat through-ball and planting a first-time effort into the bottom corner.

Full Time : Ubon UMT United 0-3 True Bangkok United. Another big win and clean sheet for True BUFC for 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/WZQumTHWNr — True Bangkok United (@TRUEBUFC) April 29, 2018

With the win, Bangkok United are now just two points behind leaders Buriram United, who fell to their second defeat of the campaign after losing 1-0 to Sukhothai with Njiva Rakotoharimalala netting the only goal of the game in the 78th minute.

Meanwhile, last season’s runners-up Muangthong United had to come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Ratchaburi Mitr Phol at the SCG Stadium.

It initially looked as though the visitors were going to record a shock triumph as Chutipol Thongthae put them ahead after ten minutes, before Philip Roller doubled their advantage five minutes after the restart.

However, Heberty reduced the deficit in the 70th minute and struck again six minutes later to earn Muangthong a share of the spoils.

Myanmar international Aung Thu continued his excellent recent form with a goal for Police Tero in their 3-1 triumph over Pattaya United, while Chonburi continue to climb up the table with an impressive 4-2 victory over high-flying PT Prachuap.

Photo credit: Bangkok United FC