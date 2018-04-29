JDT’s Hariss Harun says “ugly win” was crucial against plucky Kelantan

It wasn’t the best of games but JDT’s come from behind 2-1 win over Kelantan showed the Southern Tigers’ hunger to retain the MSL title.

Hariss Harun described Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) 2-1 success over Kelantan FA as an “ugly win” after the Southern Tigers came from behind to earn three points despite a tough test.

“They were fast with young players with lots of energy. We couldn’t really play our style, so we had to improvise. I would say this is an ugly win, but its three points,” said Harris.

Victory keeps JDT four points clear of second place Pahang at the Malaysia Super League summit, while Kelantan remained 11th.

Former JDT forward Mohammed Ghaddar had given the energetic hosts a deserved 12th minute lead.

But the visitors responded through a Safiq Rahim penalty later in the half, before Natxo Insa grabbed the winner eight minutes from time with a half volley.

Defeat was harsh on Kelantan, whose high tempo pressing and exceptional work rate caused JDT plenty of problems.

Just what must @TRWFC do to get a win⁉️A gutsy home display wasn't enough as @OfficialJohor claimed a 2-1 win with Insa scoring the winner. https://t.co/nzP1z2aorE — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) April 28, 2018

JDT head coach Raul Longhi also complimented Kelantan’s all action game.

“We needed to play differently, and use our fullbacks to better effect because they were pressing us well. It was an important win,” said Longhi.

Kelantan head coach Fajr Ibrahim, meanwhile, said the defining factor between both sides was experience.

“The difference tonight (Saturday) was the experience. JDT have great experience playing in tight matches like this. But I think we played well, definitely better than Negeri (Sembilan),” said the Syrian.

Despite the tough loss, a large section of the Kelantan fans stayed back to serenade their crestfallen players for their valiant efforts.

unifi Liga Super Malaysia 2018 – Kelantan vs Johor Darul Ta'zim

Their performance was a stark contrast from the season opener, when they lacked any hunger or motivation to get through 90 minutes, let alone win.

Credit must be given to Fajr for his bold move to drop many senior players, including Mohd Badhri Radzi and Khairul Fahmi Che Mat in place of young blood.

He was also quick to remove Ghaddar in the second half against JDT, replacing him with the pacey Shafiq Shaharuddin.

“I like to give young players a chance. Like for Shafiq, he showed me his commitment,” said Fajr.

Kelantan will next travel to take on PKNP FC on Wednesday, while JDT welcome the visit of Selangor FA on Tuesday.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook