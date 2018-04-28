Ghaddar scores for Kelantan but Southern Tigers claim win in MSL

Mohammed Ghaddar scored against his old team but Johor Darul Ta’zim did enough to seal a 2-1 away win over Kelantan in the Malaysia Super League on Saturday.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) kept their four-point lead at the top of the Malaysia Super League (MSL), but were made to work hard before overcoming a gutsy Kelantan FA 2-1 on Saturday.

Pahang FA ensured the Southern Tigers are not out of sight, after goals from Patrick Cruz and Faisal Rosli gave the Elephants a 2-0 success over Melaka United.

At the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, Kelantan came into this match having only won once this season.

New head coach Fajr Ibrahim made a few big decisions by dropping senior players like Mohd Badhri Radzi and Khairul Fahmi Che Mat, putting his trust in many young players.

His selection was justified as Kelantan came at JDT from the first whistle, never allowing their opponents time on the ball with their high-pressing tempo.

KELANTAN [1-2] JDT UNIFI LIGA SUPER MALAYSIA 2018 | APRIL 28TH, 2018GOAL!!!KELANTAN [1-2] JDT(Mohammed Ghaddar 11')(Safiq Rahim 37'(pen) / Natxo Insa 82')Hidup Johor Demi Johor#HarimauSelatan#SouthernTigers#PermataSelatan#JewelOfTheSouth#JDTuntukSemua#JDTforAll Posted by JOHOR Southern Tigers on Saturday, 28 April 2018

It paid off as the Red Warriors got the home crowd rocking by taking a 12th minute lead through Mohammed Ghaddar.

The Lebanese hitman found himself in acres of space after being played in by Nik Azli Nik Alias, and kept his composure to slot through the legs of the onrushing Farizal Marlias.

It was Ghaddar’s first goal since leaving JDT for Kelantan, and he refused to celebrate against his former employers.

JDT were stung and looked for an immediate response through their flurry of attackers in Safiq Rahim, Natxo Insa and Safawi Rasid.

It did come seven minutes before the break through a Kelantan lapse in defence.

The home side’s ploy to play the offside trap backfired, and S. Kunanlan was faced one on one with Mohammad Fikri Che Soh.

The rookie custodian’s inexperience showed as he carelessly rammed into the full-back, and the referee pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Safiq to dispatch his second penalty of the week, and JDT were level at 1-1.

The visitors did not look like breaching the Kelantan defence again, until Gonzalo Cabrera’s lofted cross was not dealt with properly eight minutes from time.

Insa became the match winner, firing a half volley inside a crowded penalty area past Fikri.

MASA PENUH Perlawanan ke-7 Liga Super 2018 #unifiLSM di Stadium Bola Sepak Kuala Lumpur, Cheras menyaksikan #RedGiants… Posted by FA Selangor on Saturday, 28 April 2018

In the Malaysian capital, Selangor moved further from the danger zone after they edged bottom side Negeri Sembilan 2-1.

Rufino Segovia put the Red Giants in the lead with his sixth goal of the season at the Cheras Stadium, before Selangor youngster Sean Selvaraj doubled that advantage in the 54th minute.

National Under-23 striker N. Thanabalan pulled one back for the visitors midway through the second half, but it wasn’t enough and Negeri slumped to their fifth defeat of the season.

Victory would come as a relief for Selangor, who are beginning to recover after some substandard performances.