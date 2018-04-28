An interview with Antonio Vega: ‘Football is my life’

The term ‘football journeyman’ is often thrown about with little consideration for either the challenges in establishing and sustaining a long professional career or for the personal sacrifices that constantly come in having to uproot a life – and often those of family members – and move from club to club in search of the next contract.

In the context of those of who travel from far-flung lands to make Asia their home we also often only those stories of heartbreak and tragedy and little about the less glamourous players that forge a career often away from the bright lights and big cities.

This week, Fox Sports Asia had the pleasure of catching up with one of those players, Antonio Vega, and hearing the highs and lows of a long career that began in Indonesia, moved to Malaysia then Thailand and now is facing its twilight in the unlikely destination of Timor-Leste – all in amongst several stints back and forth to his homeland in Chile.

At the age of 35 the central midfielder is, as he knows all too well, in the final stages of his playing career and that he’s doing it in a nation without an established professional league and with just the one stadium to use within a four-hour drive of the next is testament to the resolve and simple love of the game that Vega holds dear.

“Honestly, this is the life of a football player and many people looking from outside might think that the life of a professional player is an easy and glamorous one but the reality is quite different.

“Many people don’t understand how hard it can be to play, then train and it’s not easy but for me when I finish playing here in Dili at least I want to be a player that people can remember for my contribution to local football, ” Vega tells Fox Sports Asia from the Timorese capital.

With national elections due to be held in the fledgling nation next month it’s also a time of rising tension with the nearby Australian government urging a ‘high degree of caution’ for anyone planning to travel to the nation.

It was these concerns that forced Vega to leave his Indonesian wife and two young children behind and continue to stir the last embers of his professional career in a nation that he recognises is not entirely safe or with a great degree of footballing infrastructure.

“Here the league began two years ago but it is an amateur league and in need of investment.

“We have only one synthetic venue where all teams play and there are no stands so we also struggle to attract many supporters to our games but still we see a lot of talent and potential in the local Timorese players.

“In terms of the security situation it’s okay for me because I just worry about going to training and playing matches but it’s a little dangerous to go out at night so I make sure that I avoid that.”

One thing that such a strong focus on the game has brought Vega is a string of trophies in multiple nations including a Malaysian Premier League title in 2008 with Kuala Muda Naza, a regional league title in 2012 with Ayutthaya FC in Thailand and then last year being crowned Liga Amadora champions in Timor in just the second year of the newly launched competition.

With the new season just having commenced and his club, Karketu Dili FC, sitting second after four matches it’s likely that what could be the veteran’s final year of football may well end with another title success.

Having started his professional career in the same Chilean club, Cobreloa, where Alexis Sanchez would do likewise three years later in 2005 football has given Vega a rich life, a salary, a family, global adventure and only a few minor misfortunes along the way and for that he’s eternally grateful.

“Aside from a ligament injury where I couldn’t play I’ve been very fortunate in my career.

“Sure, when I first came to Indonesia and I couldn’t speak Bahasa or even English things were difficult but slowly you overcome those challenges.

“Even when I stop playing and I have to think that might be soon, I want to continue with my journey and become a coach.

“I’ve had many wonderful experiences in Asia and played for some big clubs like BEC Tero Sasana in Thailand and now I’m finishing things here in Timor but I love all these things.

“Football is my life and if I don’t have this I don’t know what I would do.”

Stories such as these are why the game, especially in Asia, is so rich and why it’s a mistake simply to focus on so-called greedy foreign players at the top of the pyramid who come and go when there are many enriching tales such as this at all levels of the game.