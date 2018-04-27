Terengganu, Kedah play out 1-1 draw as PKNS FC hold PKNP FC

Malaysia Super League had no winners on Friday as Kedah and Terengganu play out 1-1 draw while PKNS FC and PKNP FC match ended in similar fashion.

Terengganu FA and Kedah FA both played out to a 1-1 draw in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) on Friday, a result that is certain to please league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim.

The Southern Tigers hold a three-point lead with a game in hand, and could move six points clear if they beat Kelantan FA on Saturday.

The other match saw PKNS FC and PKNP FC also finished 1-1.

In Kuala Terengganu, Kedah started well in front of their front home fans and Andik Vermansyah twice threatened the Terengganu goal in the opening half hour.

TRGvKED. FT: Terengganu FC 1-1 Kedah FA. Gol Kedah dijaringkan oleh Baddrol Bakhtiar selepas ketinggalan di penghujung… Posted by Kedah FA – Persatuan Bolasepak Kedah – on Friday, 27 April 2018

Terengganu’s threat was coming through their Nigerian forward Akanni Sunday Wasiu. The lanky forward saw his shot crucially intercepted by Khairul Helmi Johari, before he rifled a shot just wide before the break.

But the Turtles would go into half-time with the lead through J. Partiban, who smashed a powerful effort past Ifwat Akmal in the 41st minute.

The midfielder’s goal was the first strike scored by Terengganu against Kedah in five meetings, stretching back to 2015.

Kedah, back under the tutelage of Nidzam Adzha, came back stronger after the break and Malaysian whizkid Akhyar Rashid forced a save from Suffian Rahman in the 54th minute.

The Red Eagles eventually got their equalizer through Baddrol Bakhtiar, who had the simple task of tapping home after good work from Sandro Da Silva on the left.

Both teams tried in vain to find an equaliser, but had to settle for a point at a packed Sultan Nasiruddin Shah Stadium.

Nurridzuan Abu Hassan menyelamatkan maruah PKNS FC apabila menjaringkan gol penyamaan di masa kecederaan… Posted by PKNS FC on Friday, 27 April 2018

At the Shah Alam, Muhammad Abu Hassan popped up with deep injury-time winner for PKNS to deny PKNP a much-needed win.

Muhammad Safar had given FA Cup surprise semifinalist PKNP the lead just before the break.

But PKNS, as they had been all season, kept plugging away and found the winner through Abu with virtually the last kick of the game.