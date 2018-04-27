Based on events on Friday at the Korean border, John Duerden reckons a united Korea could become a global football powerhouse.

Friday morning saw a North Korean leader walk over the border that divides the peninsula for the first time ever in order to hold talks with the president of South Korea. It was a truly historic moment. There may be disappointment and recriminations ahead –there have been plenty in the past –but for a while at least, there is hope.

North and South Korea have been divided for 70 years. One day surely, there will be unity. When that happens Asian football better watch out. South Korea are the continent’s most successful country in terms of World Cups and Asian club titles. It has the oldest professional league and produces plenty of young talent.

North Korea hasn’t done badly either. The Chollima were the first Asian team to reach the knockout stage of a World Cup, back in 1966 of course. They were the first team from the east to make an impression on the rest of the world, the first to make the planet sit up. That win over Italy will never be forgotten nor will being 3-0 ahead of Portugal in the quarterfinal before going on to lose 5-3. Then there was the 2010 World Cup and that delightful half-time against Brazil on a cold night in Johannesburg. Well-wrapped up Brazilian journalists that had been predicting a seven-goal thrashing before kick-off were suddenly worried after a goalless first half.

Football is hardly the most important aspect of the whole situation. However, the idea that one day in the future there will be a team that does not go by the name of the Korea Republic and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea but simply Korea is a pleasant one.

That team would surely be a powerhouse able to compete on the world scale. Combining the football resources of both nations could produce something special. The thought of Son Heung-min combining in attack with Han Kwang Song is tantalising. Son has been starring in the English Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Han, still only 19, now plays for Cagliari in Serie A. His performances for Perugia on loan earlier this season were impressive and there are high hopes that the forward will go on to have a fine career in the top tier of Italian football.

Then there are other stars such as Jong Il Gwan. The forward is only 25 but has played over 50 times for his country, an impressive achievement given that North Korea plays less international friendly games than most. Given the country’s international isolation, the team – which recently qualified for the 2019 Asian Cup – does pretty well.

It is not just about looking at the two national teams and imagining what a combined side may look like and how strong it would be. Having a united Korea would mean many changes in the landscape.

The two countries have technically been at war for almost 70 years. That situation affects a great many things on the peninsula. It affects football too and with less focus on the military, there would be more on sport.

If there was no division, there may be no need in the future to have all able-bodied males perform military service. In the south, this means that all professional players have to interrupt their careers (as do all men) to spend 21-months with the army team.

They leave their professional clubs and go to play for Sangju Sangmu. OK, they still get to play football, a better way to spend conscription than guard duty on one of those cold January nights on a South Korean mountain, but they are loaned out en masse. Their careers are divided into pre-and post-military duty halves. It disrupts everything for players and their clubs.

Those that head overseas do not escape. Son Heung-min may be tearing it up in England but in the next couple of years or so will have to return home to do his duty. Given that he will be close to 30 by the time he finishes, a return to the top-levels of European football after 21 months of military life is no guarantee.

There are ways out through winning tournaments such as the Asian Games as happened in 2014 or by winning a medal at the Olympics as was the case in 2012. But even here, the understandable desperation to win and gain military exemption can skew the importance of such tournaments.

Everyone likes to finish first but there is little thought of using these tournaments to help youth development and give youngsters a taste of international experience. The desire is to win at any cost. The desire comes from the federation, the clubs, the coaching staff as well as the players because all understand how freedom from military duty will benefit their future careers.

Maybe one day it will happen. Korea United could be a real force in the world of football.