JDT seek Kelantan rebound while Selangor could be bottom in MSL

The Malaysia Super League (MSL) resumes after a two-week break, with all 12 teams bracing for a relentless fixture list beginning in May.

League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will be looking to extend their four-point lead, while the rest try their best to close the gap. The bottom pile is also heating up with giants Selangor and Kelantan looking to pull away from any relegation concerns.

JDT to atone for back-to-back Cup exits

For a team that aspires to be kingpins of Malaysian football, JDT have fallen short this season. Three days after crashing out of the FA quarterfinals at the hands of Pahang, the Southern Tigers were also dumped out of the AFC Cup after failing to secure a landslide win against Vietnam’s Song Lam Nghe An.

Coach Raul Longhi was quick to point out that their priority is to win the MSL. The league champions get automatic qualification to the AFC Champions League, and JDT would be hoping to wrap up the league as soon as possible. They face a Kelantan side mired with all sorts of management woes and underperforming players, and so a win is looking like a big possibility.

Fajr Ibrahim must start delivering after getting his way

Almost half of the Kelantan squad have been released in the last few weeks because they are not in the new coach’s plans.

Fajr Ibhamin has received the full backing of president Bibi Ramjani, and as a result more players are expected to be on their way. They include Badhri Radzi and Khairul Fahmi Che Mat, who have served the club 19-years in total. The Syrian has got the backing of the president, but he needs to start delivering results immediately, with Kelantan second from bottom.

Getting a win against league leaders JDT would be the perfect way of doing so. A mighty performance would also endear Fajr to the fans, and more importantly, fill the Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV again. He has had almost two weeks to familiarize himself to the team and implement his tactics, so Kelantan fans have every reason to keep their hopes up for an upset.

Selangor must start climbing the league standings

After securing an FA Cup semifinals berth by the skin of their teeth, Selangor head coach Nazliazmi Nasir admitted there is a lot of work to be done to his squad.

The Red Giants could beef up their midfield in the second transfer window, which remains a big concern. Indonesian duo Evan Dimas and Ilham Armaiyn haven’t looked the marquee signings that came with their reputation, while upfront only Rufino Segovia seems to be trying hard.

Selangor play Negeri Sembilan in 10th place. If they lose and Kelantan get a win against JDT, the Klang Valley side would be bottom of the league. That predicament would be catastrophic and lead to a possible fans revolt. Nazliazmi certainly wouldn’t want that just a month into his tenure. He has the chance to earn three points against bottom side Negeri, and he must get nothing more than a win

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook