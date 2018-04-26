Perry Ng nets Goal of the Month award in English League Two

Liverpool-born defender Perry Ng, who was on Football Association of Singapore’s radar wins goal of the month award in English League Two.

Perry Ng’s goal in the 2-2 draw away to Stevenage on March 10 saw him claim the goal of the month award in the English League Two.

The Liverpool-born defender took the ball past an opponent before rifling an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net in the 80th minute to spark a late rally which helped his team earn a point.

🏆🗣 | AWARD WINNER: @buster_ng talks after winning the @SkyBetLeagueTwo Goal of the Month… His strike against @StevenageFC came out on top in the fan poll! 👌 #CreweAlex pic.twitter.com/kpljjRqkH0 — Crewe Alexandra F.C. (@crewealexfc) April 13, 2018

Ng holds a British passport but is eligible to play for Singapore because of his paternal grandfather. The 21-year-old has been a mainstay in the Crewe team under manager David Artell.

The award comes at a perfect time for the defender who will turn 22 on April 27 and he was quick to share the news on his Instagram account.

Crewe are currently in 17th place with two games to go and will have to wait another season for a promotion push.

Ng has yet to receive an invitation to turn out for the Lions despite saying in the past that he would love to play for Singapore.