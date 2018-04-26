Thai League 1: Buriram United back to winning ways

Buriram United bounced back from suffering their first loss in Thai League 1 this season by beating Nakhon Ratchasima 2-1 on Wednesday.

It initially looked as though the Thunder Castle were headed for a second consecutive defeat, when Ekkanat Kongket put the visitors ahead at the Chang Arena after eight minutes.

But, just a minute later, Yoo Jun-soo equalised for Buriram before Andres Tunez struck what proved to be the winner in the 23rd minute.

The result ensures the defending champions remain five points clear of second-placed Bangkok United, who continued their recent run of good form with a 5-2 triumph over Navy at the Thammasat Stadium.

True Bangkok United 5-2 Navy FC.

Bangkok United never looked in danger of losing from the time they claimed a 3-0 lead at the break, courtesy of goals from Surachet Ngamtip, Sumanya Purisay and Robson.

Navy briefly threatened a comeback when Apiwat Sangsanguan and Amadou Ouattara scored to reduce the deficit to a single goal, but further strikes by Vander Luiz and Teeratep Winothai made sure of the three points for the hosts.

There was no such joy for Muangthong United as they had to come from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw against Police Tero at the SCG Stadium.

The visitors took the lead on two separate occasions courtesy of efforts by Michael N’dri and Adisak Srikampang, although Tristan Do and Heberty responded to salvage a point for Muangthong.

Meanwhile, surprise package PT Prachuap got back to winning ways as they defeated Chiangrai United 4-2, with Jonathan Ferreira Reis and Lonsana Doumbouya both netting braces.

Over at the Mitr Phol Stadium, Bangkok Glass’ disappointing start to 2018 continued as Thitipan Puangchan’s 13th-minute opener proved to be in vain, as Ratchaburi Mitr Phol hit back via goals from Felipe Menezes and Kang Soo-il for a 2-1 victory.

There was more woe for bottom side Air Force Central at the Thupatemi Stadium as they lost 2-1 to Chonburi, who had goals from Ciro and Worachit Kanitsribampen to thank for the three points.

Finally, Pattaya United and Ubon UMT United shared the spoils in a thrilling 3-3 draw, Florent Simana-Pongolle and Bireme Diouf were on target as Chainat Hornbill came from behind to beat Port 2-1, while Sukhothai and Suphanburi drew 1-1.