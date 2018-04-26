ASEAN Roster: Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit tangles with Zulfahmi Arifin, Thierry Bin to ground Vermansyah?

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

It is a busy week for Thai League 1 players this week with a double header of fixtures taking place yesterday and over the coming weekend.

After tasting their first league defeat against Chiangrai United, table-toppers Buriram United staged a comeback to get their title aspirations back on track with a 2-1 win over Nakhon Ratchasima. The Thunder Castles maintain a five-point advantage over Bangkok United, who are second with 24 points.

But it should be a doozy come Sunday when PT Prachuap travel to the Chonburi Stadium to face the Sharks.

The Killer Wasps, who got back to winning ways against Chiangrai last night, could hand Burmese winger Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit a starting berth to give them an extra edge against Chonburi. But the Sharks are exactly toothless; with Singaporean playmaker Zulfahmi Arifin ready to bite down on the Prachuap’s back-line at the first sign of weakness.

Can the Killer Wasps and Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit build on the momentum of their victory over the Beetles? Or will Chonburi and Zulfahmi Arifin be the ones snacking on three points?

Meanwhile, it has been a week to forget for Malaysia Super League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim. Besides exiting the FA Cup at the hands of rivals Pahang, the Johor Southern Tigers were also eliminated from the AFC Cup despite defeating Song Lam Nghe An 3-2.

However, JDT have a chance to put things right when troubled Kelantan comes round to the Larkin Stadium on Saturday. With a four-point lead over second-placed Pahang, the Johor-based club will want to get back to winning ways with their sixth win of the season!

But before the league leaders take to the field, Terengganu and Kedah are set to do battle on Friday at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium.

The Turtles, who are third, triumphed over Melaka United in their last league meeting to move up the table and will be wary not to give the Red Eagles’ speedster Andik Vermansyah any gaps to exploit. At the same time, sixth-placed Kedah will aim to neutralise the threat posed by Terengganu’s industrious midfielder Thierry Chantha Bin.

Will winger Vermansyah pierce the Turtles’ solid defensive shell? Or can Thierry Bin ground the Red Eagles’ ascend up the table?

Weekly Match Schedules (27-29 April)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero)

Police Tero v Pattaya United- 29 April 2000HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)

Chonburi v Prachuap – 29 April 1900HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*

Port v Chiangrai United – 28 April 2000HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)

Lampang v Angthong – 29 April 2000HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon)

KhonKaen v Samut Sakhon – 28 April 2100HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United)

Sukhothai v Buriram United – 29 April 2000HKT

Mark Hartmann (Ubon UMT United)

Ubon UMT United v Bangkok United – 29 April 1900HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Police Tero v Pattaya United – 29 April 2000HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Ubon UMT United v Bangkok United – 29 April 1900HKT

Misagh Bahadoran (Perak FA)

Perak v Kuala Lumpur – 29 April 2100HKT

CAMBODIA

Keo Sokpheng (PKNP FC)

PKNS v PKNP – 27 April 2100HKT

Chan Vathanaka (Pahang FA)

Pahang v Melaka – 28 April 2100HKT

Prak Mony Udom (Negeri Sembilan)

Selangor v Negeri Sembilan – 28 April 2100HKT

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Terengganu v Kedah – 27 April 2100HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)

Suphanburi v Air Force Central – 28 April 1845HKT

Huynh Kesley Alves (Krabi FC)

Krabi v Sisaket – 28 April 1900HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Chonburi v Prachuap – 29 April 1900HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Navy v Nakhon Ratchasima – 28 April 1900HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United)

Army United v Chiangmai – 28 April 2000HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya)

Nongbua Pitchaya v Thai Honda – 29 April 1900HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani)

TRAT v Udon Thani – 29 April 2000HKT

Faris Ramli (PKNS)

PKNS v PKNP – 27 April 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Pahang v Melaka – 28 April 2100HKT

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United)

Pahang v Melaka – 28 April 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

Kelantan v JDT – 28 April 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Port v Chiangrai United – 28 April 2000HKT

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

Terengganu v Kedah – 27 April 2100HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Selangor v Negeri Sembilan – 28 April 2100HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)

Kasetsart v Rayong – 29 April 1900HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khonkaen)

KhonKaen v Samut Sakhon – 28 April 2100HKT

David Laly (Felcra)

JDT II v Felcra – 27 April 2100HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani)

Chiangrai City v Ubon Ratchathani – 29 April 1900HKT