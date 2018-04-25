Badhri Radzi slams Kelantan for unprofessional conduct in exit talk

Veteran duo Badhri Radzi and Khairul Fahmi Che Mat are confused with Kelantan FA president’s supposed decision to let them leave the club.

Badhri Radzi slammed Kelantan FA as unprofessional after the captain claimed he was left in the dark of his imminent exit from the club after a decade of service.

“If the management and coach do not want me, the right thing to do is to discuss it with me. Not give statements on social media or newspapers,” Badhri, fondly known as Piya, told Malaysian portal MStar.

“Myself and Apek (Khairul Fahmi Che Mat) are confused. They have not done it the right way. It’s unprofessional.”

Kelantan president Bibi Ramjani had told FOX Sports Asia on Monday that both Badhri and Khairul Fahmi are no longer part of Fajr Ibrahim’s plans and will most likely be dropped.

If they leave, the Red Warriors are set to lose a total of 19 years of service and experience from two of the most senior members of the squad.

Badhri went on to say his impending exit wouldn’t be hard to accept, if the club had released them before the start of the season.

“When there were offers for us earlier in the season, they did not want to release us. If they really do not need us anymore, just say so. But do not do it this way. I’m still waiting to find out my future.” Piya added.

The 35-year-old had been an instrumental figure in Kelantan for most parts, but injuries and poor form have derailed the tail-end of his career and a sour exit looms.

Khairul Fahmi was also left pondering his exit if he gets the boot.

“I’m not sure how to respond to this. I will need to speak to my employers first before I can make a decision,” said the goalkeeper.

Bibi had also told FOX Sports many of the senior players were spreading negative influence in the team, which reflected in their poor performances so far.

While both players are not implicated, it could also be one of the factors that have led to this decision.

Kelantan are second from bottom after six matches and face a crunch showdown against league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim on Saturday at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium.

Both Badhri and Khairul Fahmi are certain to be dropped from that game, with their futures hanging in the balance.

Photo credit: Kelantan FA Facebook