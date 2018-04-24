Iniesta and China could be perfect for each other

Andres Iniesta looks set to switch Spain for China next season and the move could be hugely beneficial for both China and the mercurial playmaker.

It is always an ideal situation, though easier said than done, when you say goodbye to a club or a league and then you leave them wanting more. And that is what Iniesta is set to do with Barcelona and Spain. The 33 year-old midfielder showed once again in the final of the Copa Del Rey that he still has what it takes to control games at the highest level.

Marca replied with an article headlined ‘What on earth is Iniesta doing leaving for China?’ An understandable question given the pain of saying goodbye though a parochial one. Iniesta has done all he can in Spain and in Europe. Why wouldn’t he want to go to one of the most interesting countries in the world for a couple of years? It is also selfish. Spanish fans have had the pleasure of watching him for 15 years or so. Surely they can’t begrudge a few others seeing him in action?

Spain’s loss will be China’s gain. The same can be said when it comes to Barcelona and Chongqing Lifan, the club named in the Chinese media as being ready to welcome the midfield legend. Iniesta is a legend of the modern game. A legend of the game, full stop. Messi has made the headlines at the Nou Camp but Iniesta made the team tick in its tiki-taka heyday.

After a stellar career, this is surely the time for a new challenge. The player is old enough to feel the need for something new and young enough to be able to make a success in a completely different culture. He could be the perfect foreign import, the one that Chinese football needs.

Back in the early nineties, Zico headed to Japan to join help Kashima prepare for the new professional league. The Brazilian was a revelation in Japan despite being closer to his 40th than his 35th birthday. It was not just his skills that were still there in abundance but his attitude was something else. He demanded excellence and a winning attitude.

He berated team-mates for laughing after defeats and always called for 100 per cent on and off the pitch. There is a reason that there is a statue of ‘the White Pele ‘outside the Kashima Soccer Stadium. He helped the club become the most successful in Japan and helped the J.League on its early road to professionalism.

Iniesta could become something similar in China. China has had some excellent imports in recent years. No league outside Europe has imported such talent. At the moment, there is Hulk, Oscar, Ricardo Goulart, Alexandre Pato, Axel Witsel, Alex Teixeira and plenty more. There have been plenty of others in the recent past too.

But Iniesta should be better than them all. The best player ever to grace Chinese Super League grass. Despite all the great players that have arrived in the country in this decade, few have really made a lasting impact. Over the years, imports into Asia have shown they can be generally divided into three categories.

There are those who seem to feel it is all a little beneath them, make little effort to get to grips with the culture on and off the pitch, observe that things are better in Europe before heading home. There are those who come, do the professional job they are paid to do, and do it well, and then there are those that try to give a little more and help the game develop.

They see their role as helping the local players improve. Nobody is expecting Iniesta to turn Chongqing, never a giant in the Chinese game, into an eastern Barcelona, but he can be a visible and approachable example of what it takes to play at such a level. He can show how the best players in the world prepare for games and how they work on and off the pitch. In short, assuming that all parts of the equation are present, he can bring a little Barca to this huge city that has a population not far short of Spain’s.

It is not only one way. Playing overseas, especially in a culture as contrasting as China, can hep people grow in more ways than one and the same will be true of Iniesta. If Iniesta can inspire and influence in the Middle Kingdom then he will be able to do the same anywhere.

If all goes well, going to China at this time could be the perfect move for the perfect midfielder. He may not only be the best player ever to go to China but the most influential. Iniesta has the potential to be a game-changer in more ways than one.