Philippines striker Javier Patino returns to Buriram United in Thai League

Fan favourite Javier Patino has made a return to Buriram United in Thai League from Chinese Super League club Henan Jianye.

Philippines striker Javier Patino has made a move back to Buriram United where he made a name for himself as one of the best strikers in the Thai League.

Patino, 30, moved to Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League back in 2015 and has scored 21 goals in 60 appearances for the club.

His move back to Buriram was announced by the club on Monday, April 23 and will take up the ASEAN slot made vacant by Vietnam striker Hoang Vu Samson’s departure.

The Azkals forward is recovering from a serious injury but should be a good addition to the Thunder Castles who are top of the Thai League standings and are in the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League.

Patino won the Thai League title twice in 2013 and 2014 with Buriram along with the Thai FA Cup, Thai League Cup and Kor Royal Cup.

Photo credit: Buriram United Facebook