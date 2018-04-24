Aon Rangsan appointed Police Tero head coach in Thai League

Thai League appearance record-holder Aon Rangsan appointed Police Tero head coach after Scott Cooper departure.

Police Tero have appointed Thai legend Rangsan Viwatchaichok as their new head coach following the exit of Englishman Scott Cooper.

The Silver Shields Dragons are hovering above the relegation zone after 11 games in 13th place with 13 points.

Despite having Myanmar star striker in their ranks, Police Tero have only managed four wins, one draw and six losses in the 2018 Thai League.

Aon’s move comes after having been named caretaker coach on two occasions for the club in 2015 and the midfielder who hung up his boots at the end of last season with Suphanburi FC will have a tough task on his hands.

While the 39-year-old lacks the managerial experience, he has one of the most illustrious playing careers in the league with five league titles and three cup victories.

Aon is also holds the record for most appearances by a player in the Thai League with a total of 439 matches and 49 goals.

Police Tero are set to travel away to take on Muangthong United on Wednesday, April 25.

Photo credit: Police Tero FC Facebook