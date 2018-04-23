Kelantan president Bibi set to release Badhri Radzi and Khairul Fahmi

Kelantan president Bibi Ramjani revealed that veteran duo Badhri Radzi and Khairul Fahmi Che Mat are not part of Kelantan FA’s plans.

Bibi has already released 11 players from the team, including Bruno Lopes, Ferdinand Sinaga, Norfarhan Muhammad and S. Veenod.

But she is not done, and is now ready to lose the club’s longest serving players to ensure survival in the Malaysia Super League.

“Both Apek (Khairul Fahmi) and Piya (Badhri) are not in the coach’s plans, so we will release them if there are offers. Previously I have changed coaches to please the senior players, but now I have to respect the coach,” Bibi told Fox Sports Asia.

“Piya had hardly even featured under Sathit (Bensoh), and he has been injury prone. We can’t be paying players for showing up in training only, they must also be available for matches.”

“Now this new coach is doing what I wanted to do when I first took over the club. So the plan is to get more young players from the President Cup, and mix them up with the senior players.”

“Our priority during the second transfer window is to get a left-back, a right-back and a central defender. We don’t mind taking players on loan from other clubs too, but we want young players.”

The drastic situation comes on the back of Kelantan’s abysmal league performance, which includes three losses and an 11th placed standing in the Malaysia Super League after only six games.

New head coach Fajr Ibrahim has made a decent start to his tenure after securing a last gasp 1-1 draw against Negeri Sembilan on April 15.

But the month of May will be an overload of fixtures and Bibi only wants players who can perform.

The Red Warriors take on league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in a must-win game on Saturday, and Bibi wants a united team to show up at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium.

“We have had problems of senior players protesting against previous coaches, and this has to stop. We need to play as a team and get Kelantan out of this rut.”

Photo credit: Kelantan FA Facebook