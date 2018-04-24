Fab4: Aung Thu reaches six-goal mark, CV11 & co land historic away win

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to in Malaysia and Thailand.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero

For the second consecutive week, Police Tero’s Aung Thu grabbed the all-important goal to gift his side a 2-1 win against Sukhothai.

The 21-year-old striker, who started the attacking move, found the back of the net after following through with his foray into the Fire Bats’ penalty box to meet Silver Shields Dragons teammate Michael N’dri’s cut-back to seal the victory in the 65th minute. Winger Mongkol Tossakrai was also on target, while defender Prat Samakrat was the scorer of Sukhothai’s lone goal.

Police Tero are currently 13th in the Thai League table, with Aung Thu surpassing five-goal N’dri as the club’s top goalscorer on six goals!

The Myanmar international, who has netted in the Silver Shields Dragons’ last two matches, will be aiming to score in his third straight game when they face sixth-placed Muangthong United on Wednesday.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United

Kyaw Ko Ko might be spending the rest of the season in the Chiangrai sick bay, but the Burmese striker will have cause to smile as the Beetles inflicted a 1-0 win over reigning champions Buriram United.

The Thunder Castles, who were unbeaten going into the match, had their fair share of chances, but failed to find the back of the net due to some poor finishing.

Ultimately, Chiangrai United defender Victor Cardozo made the league leaders pay when he leapt the highest in the 36th minute to direct Lee Yong-Rae’s corner kick past opposing goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen into the top-left corner!

The Brazilian’s fourth goal of the season was enough to clinch all the three points as the Beetles climb up the Thai League standings to third.

Having scored in the last four league matches, we will not be betting against Cardozo scoring yet again at the Sam Ao Stadium in the midweek fixture against fourth-placed PT Prachuap!

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Pahang FA

After answering coach Dollah Salleh’s call for him to step up, Chan Vathanaka and the rest of the Pahang team delivered by defeating league champions Johor Darul Ta’zim in the Malaysia FA Cup.

Handing the Southern Tigers their first home defeat since 2015, the Elephants ran the Johor-based side ragged to secure a commanding 3-0 victory courtesy of a Patrick Cruz hat-trick.

CV11 had his best chance of the game with a header just before half-time, but was denied by JDT’s goalie Mohd Farizal. With this result, Pahang move on to face PKNP in the cup semi-finals in June.

The 24-year-old Vathanaka, who cheekily revealed the ‘secret’ behind teammate Cruz’s hat-trick, has yet to get on the score sheet for the Elephants, but will get his chance when Malaysia Super League action resumes with the visit of Melaka United this coming Saturday.

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and PKNP FC

PKNP kept their FA Cup dream alive and progressed to the semis after defeating Felda United 2-1 at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium on Saturday without Cambodian striker Keo Sokpheng.

Trailing by a goal to the Fighters in the first leg, the Ipoh-based side twice took the lead through forward Muhammad Shahrel in the first half. Midfielder Wan Zack Haikal scored for Felda, but PKNP progress to the next stage on away goals.

With PKNP due to square off with Pahang in the FA Cup semis, Sokpheng must be rubbing his hand in delight at the chance to test his skills against his national team colleague Chan Vathanaka!

But the 26-year-old Sokpheng, who found the time for a short Thailand getaway last week, will first have to grab any first-team opportunity with both hands. He was last in the PKNP’s matchday squad as an unused sub against Felda in the first leg.