Thai League Week 11: Top 5 goals of the week – Agree or disagree?

Every week, FOX Sports Asia brings you the top five goals from Thai League 1 but of course, you can always tell us your choices.

So without further ado, here are the top five goals from Week 11.

1. Worachit Kanitsribampen (Chonburi)

Choburi 1-1 Muangthong United

Chonburi had attacking midfielder Worachit Kanitsribampen to thank for popping up in the 53rd minute to give the Sharks a share of the points against Muangthong United on Saturday.

Playing out a 1-1 draw, the in-form 20-year-old was the quickest to react after teammate Saharat Sontisawat’s shot had come back off the post.

Though initially ruled offside, Worachit Kanitsribampen did get his third goal of the season after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Tristan Do scored earlier on in the first half for the Kirins who drew their second successive league game in a row.

Chonburi, who are 12th in the table with 14 points, travel to the Thupatemi Stadium on Wednesday in hope of denying Air Force Central their second league of the season!

2. Victor Cardozo (Chiangrai United)

Chiangrai United 1-0 Buriram United

Victor Cardozo scored his fourth goal of the season to put a dent in Buriram’s flawless league record as Chiangrai United ran out 1-0 winners on Sunday.

The Beetles’ Brazilian defender leapt the highest in the 36th minute to connect sweetly with a Lee Yong-Rae corner and planted the ball into the top left-hand corner; giving opposing goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen no chance.

This was Chiangrai’s fourth back-to-back league win and they move up to third with 20 points. The Beetles are scheduled to take on PT Prachuap this Wednesday at the Sam Ao Stadium.

3. Aung Thu (Police Tero)

Police Tero 2-1 Sukhothai

Police Tero moved up to 13th in the Thai League table after inflicting a fourth league defeat on Sukhothai in the 2-1 win at the Boonyachinda Stadium.

The Silver Shields Dragons were in the lead as early as the ninth minute through winger Mongkol Tossakrai, but it was striker Aung Thu who settled the tie in the second half after calmly slotting home after fellow forward Michael N’dri’s cut-back! Defender Prat Samakrat pulled one back for the Fire Bats on the half-hour mark.

With his goal on Sunday, Aung Thu is now his club’s top goalscorer on six goals; surpassing French teammate N’dri who has five so far this season.

4. Ekkachai Sumrei (Bangkok United)

Bangkok Glass 0-1 Bangkok United

Bangkok United closed the gap between themselves and league leaders Buriram United down to five points after grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bangkok Glass last Friday.

After sending on Vander Luiz midway through the second half, Angels’ coach Alexandre Polking’s inspired substitution paid off as the Brazilian sent enticing cross into the Rabbits’ box for Ekkechai Sumrei to convert in the 90th minute!

With their third consecutive league victory, Bangkok United sit comfortably in second place and face relegation candidates Navy on Wednesday.

5. Siwakorn Jakkuprasat (Port FC)

Port FC 1-0 PT Prachuap

Port finally ended their three-match losing streak by squeezing out a narrow 1-0 win over PT Prachuap at the PAT Stadium on Saturday.

Taking the lead in the 33rd minute, Port Lions midfielder Siwakorn Jakkuprasat arrived late into the Prachuap box to connect with Pakorn Prempakdee’s inviting ball from the left flank to give his team the first and only goal of the game! The goal also condemned the Killer Wasps to their second defeat in a row.

Port, who move up to fourth with this much-need victory, travel to the Khao Plong Stadium next to take on bottom-three side Chainat Hornbill in midweek.