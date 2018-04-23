Arsene Wenger’s next job should be Japan after Arsenal exit

John Duerden reckons Arsene Wenger’s next job should be that of the Japan national team after his Arsenal exit.

I attended Arsene Wenger’s first game in England and it is true that Arsenal fans were not exactly impressed with their new boss. Here was a manager coming from Japan and a professional league that was barely three years old. Before long however, the Frenchman was showing that it is not about where you came from but what you can do.

At the start of the decade, there were rumours that Wenger’s replacement at the Emirates would also be jetting in from Nagoya. Dragan Stojkovic had played under ‘’Le Professeur’ for the Aichi club in the early days of the J.League and enjoyed doing so.

There was definitely a mutual respect and a master-student relationship there and when Stojkovic became head coach of the club, the former Yugoslav legend visited Wenger in North London whenever he had time in the close season. And when he led Nagoya to a first league title in 2010 then the title of Wenger’s ultimate successor was officially his.

It happened too late for Stojkovic whose coaching has faded somewhat. The prospect of a coach leaving the J.League to take control of a major European club these days is an unlikely one indeed.

But Wenger showed that it is possible to go to Asia and improve and then come to Europe and make a difference. Arsenal chairman at the time David Dein also deserves credit. Had Wenger been a failure then the headlines would have been along the lines of ‘what do you expect when you get your manager from Japan?’ It was a gamble.

We were thankfully spared the ‘I-told-you-so’ articles but there was no real kick-on effect. Wenger was not a pioneer leading the way for coaches from Japan to Europe. Of course, being French and having managed Monaco made it an easier decision for Arsenal but we are still waiting for the first Japanese or South Korean coach to manage at a good European level. Asia is a place that imports coaches, and does not export outside the continent.

With those two countries the only two from the continent having domestic coaches in charge at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, there may be a chance to change some perceptions. Yet the two East Asian giants got to the knockout stage in 2010 with local hands on the helm and it didn’t make much difference.

Had the timing of Wenger’s departure from Arsenal been a little better then the Japan FA, who fired national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic earlier in April to replace him with Akira Nishino, may well have been interested. The JFA has been a long admirer of Wenger and he has been linked to the job in the past.

Nishino is a safe, conservative option. The former Gamba Osaka boss is on a contract that runs to the end of the World Cup. It is to be hoped that the deal runs past June –and group games against Colombia, Senegal and Poland — into July but that remains to be seen.

Wenger is going to be available after the World Cup. He is surely going to be in Russia too, working on television.

After 22 years in North London then a return to East Asia and the national team job, which is a little more gentle and relaxed than the week-in and week-out intensity of league football, could be perfect for the 68 year-old. The Japan job would suit him well.

The famed Japanese passing game would align with Wenger’s philosophy of wanting to play football. The big question would be whether he has the ability to make the Samurai Blue a little harder to beat and add more variation when going forward. The criticism in recent years that the modern game was passing him by would need to be disproved. In Japan, there would be time for him to get the team playing the way he wanted and prove the doubters wrong.

There are other benefits. Wenger wouldn’t have to bother with the transfer market, he has said before that he likes the japanese mentality and work-ethic and would have no issues settling in. He signed three Japanese players during his time at Arsenal.

Some may say that, at the age of 68, Wenger is not going to be the long-term option needed by a national team that has been swapping coaches a little too often of late. He is two years younger than Marcello Lippi who has already been in charge of the Chinese national team for 18 months.

The Japanese national team and Arsene Wenger both have their flaws but it could be that they would work very well together. His time before Arsenal was spent in the Land of the Rising Sun and it was a memorable one. His time after could be too.