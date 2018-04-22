V.League 1: Ha Noi held by Sai Gon as HCM fall to defeat

V.League 1 leaders Ha Noi moved a solitary point clear at the top of the table on Sunday after being held to a 1-1 draw by Sai Gon.

In a keenly-contested encounter at the Hang Day Stadium, it was the visitors who started the brighter of the two teams and duly drew first blood in the 20th minute; Nguyen Huu Son receiving possession outside the box and unleashing a rasping drive past Nguyen Van Cong.

However, Moses Oloya equalised for the hosts on the hour mark when he was left unmarked at the back post, calmly bringing down Pham Thanh Luong’s lofted pass on his chest before finishing into the bottom corner.

With neither team able to find a winner in the remaining half-hour, both ultimately had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Sunday’s early kickoff saw defending champions Quang Nam continue their uninspiring start to the campaign as they drew 0-0 with Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN to currently lie in 7th place.

The two draws also mean that Hai Phong were the only victors on Sunday as they left it late to beat Ho Chi Minh City 1-0.

It took Hai Phong until the 88th minute to find the breakthrough as Andre Fagan chased down a long ball and got in behind Truong Dinh Luat, before unleashing a ferocious drive in off the bar.

