Chiangrai inflict first loss on Buriram; Aung Thu wins it for Police

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United were handed their first defeat of the season after losing 1-0 at Chiangrai United on Sunday.

Just five days after securing their place in the AFC Champions League Round of 16, Buriram were looking for more joy on the domestic front with the opportunity to move eight points clear at the top of the table.

However, they came up against some stern resistance at the Singha Stadium, and it was Chiangrai who opened the scoring in the 36th minute when Victor Cardozo found the back of the net with a towering header from a corner.

The visitors did create enough opportunities to salvage something from the contest but were let down by some poor finishing, ultimately slumping to their first league defeat in 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Myanmar international Aung Thu was on target to help Police Tero beat Sukhothai 2-1 at the Boonyachinda Stadium.

Mongkol Tossakrai put the hosts ahead after nine minutes when he raced in at the far post to meet Marcos Vinicius’ left-wing delivery and got enough on his shot to force it past Pairot Eiammak.

Sukhothai did, however, draw level on the half-hour mark when Prat Samakrat reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the area to lash a shot into the roof of the net.

But, in the 65th minute, Aung Thu emerged as the hero for Police when he found space inside the area to meet Michael N’dri’s cut-back with a clinical finish to secure his side’s third win in four matches as they continue to rise up the table.

Sunday’s other matches saw Brazilian striker Bill grab a brace to help Ratchaburi Mitr Phol come from behind twice and draw 2-2 with Suphanburi, while Nakhon Ratchasima beat Pattaya United 2-0.