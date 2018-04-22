Liga 1: Bali United end three-game winless run

Bali United recorded their first win in four matches in Indonesia’s Liga 1 on Sunday after beating Barito Putera 2-0 at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium.

Stefano Lilipaly broke the deadlock a minute before halftime as he received possession inside the area from Nick van der Velden, and proceeded to curl a sublime looping effort into the far corner.

However, the result was never really settled until the first minute of injury-time when the hosts exposed Barito on the counter; Yandi Munawar being fed by Lilipaly and skipping inside opposition goalkeeper Aditya Harlan before lofting his shot into the back of the net to wrap up the three points.

With the victory, Bali – runners-up to Bhayangkara last season – now find themselves sharing third spot with Madura United and PSM Makassar on nine points, just two adrift of leaders Persipura Jayapura.

Over at the Gelora Bung Tomo, Persebaya Surabaya were unable to make it two wins in a row as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sriwijaya.

🎥 GOL! @persebayaupdate. Usai memperdaya lini belakang Sriwijaya FC, David Da Silva dengan tenang menceploskan bola ke gawang Teja Paku Alam.#PSBYvSRWJ pic.twitter.com/R2Yv9kZVWY — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) April 22, 2018

Persebaya were initially headed for maximum points after taking an 11th-minute lead, as David da Silva cleverly danced his way past a sea of defenders before finishing into the back of the net.

But, right on the stroke of halftime, Beto equalised as he latched onto Yoo Hyun-goo’s incisive through-pass and fired in off the post to earn the visitors a share of the spoils.

