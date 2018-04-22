Selangor coach Nazliazmi praises Kuala Lumpur after mighty comeback

Coach Nazliazmi Nasir had nothing but praise for Kuala Lumpur who beat Selangor for the first time in 11 years.

Kuala Lumpur FA assistant coach Chong Yee Fatt could not even describe how heartbroken his valiant team were, after succumbing on penalties (8-7) to Selangor FA in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

“It was our best performance this season, and I can’t even tell you how heartbroken we are. We fought until the end, and I cannot ask for more from the players,” Chong told FOX Sports Asia.

The City Hawks had thrashed the Red Giants 3-0 after 90 minutes to record their first victory over their Klang Valley rivals in 11 years.

More importantly, goals from Zaquan Adha, Paulo Josue and Syazwan Andik clawed back their 3-0 defeat from the first leg.

But despite throwing the kitchen sink at Selangor in extra-time, Kuala Lumpur couldn’t find the fourth goal and Selangor survived to prevail on penalties.

Chong, managing the team in place of suspended head coach Fabio Maciel, was hoping more fans return to the Cheras Stadium after this.

“We had been playing in the second division for some time and fans shied away. Hopefully now word will spread around that Kuala Lumpur are playing good football and they will return.”

Even Selangor coach Nazliazmi Nasir was shocked in the manner of his opponents’ revival.

“I expected a fightback from Kuala Lumpur, but certainly not like this. They deserve the plaudits for giving us a mighty challenge, but I am glad that we came through,” said Nazliazmi.

“The first two goals we conceded was a result of our own culpability in midfield, but my players did well in extra-time to hang on. We need to improve a lot ahead of the semifinals.”

Selangor will go on to face PKNS FC in the last four.

The Red Ants progressed after a 4-3 aggregate victory over Perak FA, and Nazliazmi highlighted their steady progress under former Malaysia coach K. Rajagobal.

“PKNS are a good side with solid local and foreign players. They are consistent this season under Raja, and we have to be at our best over two legs. It’s back to the training ground for us after this,” he said.

The other semifinals, scheduled in June, will see Pahang FA take on PKNP FC.

Pahang overcame Johor Darul Ta’zim 3-0 on aggregate, while PKNP marched on away goals after the 2-2 aggregate draw against Felda United.