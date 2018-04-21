Muangthong held by Chonburi; Port snap losing streak

Muangthong United were denied maximum points by Chonburi on Saturday as both teams played out a 1-1 draw in Thai League 1.

It was Muangthong who drew first blood at the Chonburi Stadium a minute before halftime, with Tristan Do continuing his recent free-scoring ways with his third goal in as many games since being deployed in a more-advanced role.

Latching onto Heberty’s neat layoff, the Thailand international steadied before unleashing a fierce drive that beat Chanin Sae-ear and found the net despite Kim Gyeong-min’s best effort at a goal-line block.

However, eight minutes into the second half, Chonburi’s own in-form star Worachit Kanitsribampen scored what proved to be the equaliser; squeezing in a shot from an acute angle on the rebound after Saharat Sontisawat’s initial effort had come back off the foot of the post.

Although the goal was initially ruled out for offside, it was awarded upon consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the midfielder’s third goal of the season.

Meanwhile, Port arrested a three-game losing streak as they beat high-flying PT Prachuap 1-0.

Siwakorn Jakkuprasat netted the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute to get Port back on track, after their excellent start to the season had been halted by their recent slump in form.

Over at the UMT Stadium, Ubon UMT United and Chainat Hornbill drew 1-1 in a battle between two strugglers which leaves both languishing in the bottom three.

Following a goalless first half, Antonio Verzura fired the hosts ahead but Pornthep Chankai equalised with 13 minutes remaining to earn Chainat a share of the spoils.

Finally, Chusana Numkanitsorn struck in the 80th minute to earn Navy a 1-1 draw against bottom side Air Force Central, who initially looked on course for only their second win in 2018 after Aleksandar Kapisoda had put them in front on the stroke of halftime.