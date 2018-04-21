Cong Phuong on target for HAGL; Than Quang Ninh move joint-top

Nguyen Cong Phuong netted his first goal of the 2018 V.League 1 season on Saturday as Hoang Anh Gia Lai claimed a much-needed 2-0 win over SHB Da Nang.

The Vietnam star broke the deadlock when he converted from the penalty spot in the 24th minute, after Romario Kortzorg had been brought down inside the box by Nguyen Van Thang.

And, eight minutes after the hour mark, Tran Minh Vuong made sure of the three points as he received possession from Cong Phuong and forced his way past two defenders before unleashing a left-footed drive that spilled by Le Van Hung into goal.

With the win, Hoang Anh Gia Lai are now 7th on the table although they might have been expecting to be much higher up the table, given the talented squad at coach Duong Minh Ninh’s disposal.

Saturday’s other match saw Than Quang Ninh beat Nam Dinh 1-0 to move level on points with leaders Ha Noi, who take on Sai Gon on Sunday.

The only goal of the game arrived in the 31st minute when Nguyen Xuan Hung’s cut-back from the left found Mac Hong Quan, who got in just ahead of his opponent to fire into the back of the net.