Persipura reclaim top spot as Persib climb into top five

Persipura Jayapura moved back on top of Indonesia’s Liga 1 on Saturday after recording a 2-1 triumph over Mitra Kukar.
Ian Kabes opened the scoring for Mutiara Hitam at the Mandala Stadium in the 12th minute, when his freekick from the left wing sailed past a sea of players and found its way into the back of the net.
🎥 GOL! @persipura63.
Tendangan bebas Ian Kabes gagal dihalau oleh Gerri Mandagi ↪️⚽🥅#JYPAvMITRA pic.twitter.com/XaC9jte0Lx
— Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) April 21, 2018
Seven minutes later, it was 2-0 with Marcel Sacramento notching his fourth goal of the campaign by heading home a corner.
Mitra managed to pull one back in the 90th minute when Septian David Maulana raced through to beat Dede Sulaiman one-on-one, although it proved to be a mere consolation for his team.
With the win, Persipura reclaimed top spot after being overtaken on Friday as Persija Jakarta claimed a 4-1 victory over PSIS Semarang.
Meanwhile, Persib Bandung got back to winning ways – tentatively climbing into fifth place in the process – as they beat Borneo 3-1 at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api.
Ezechiel N’Douassel fired the hosts ahead after nine minutes with a close-range header, before doubling his tally in the 68th minute as he once again nodded past Muhammad Ridho inside the six-yard box.
🎥 GOL! @persib.
Gol ke-5 Ezechiel Ndouasel di Go-Jek Liga 1. Mesin gol 👌😎#PRSBvBRNEO pic.twitter.com/cZ9DWTFGH5
— Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) April 21, 2018
Although Titus Bonai managed to reduce the deficit for Borneo in the 77th minute, Jonathan Bauman struck a minute later to seal maximum points for Persib.
Fallen giants Arema’s miserable start to 2018 continued as they lost 3-2 to Madura United, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table with just two points from their opening five matches.
🎥 GOL! @MaduraUnitedFC.
1-10, berapa nilai untuk gol dari Nuriddin Davronov ini?#MDRAvAREMA pic.twitter.com/UpbzHnuMHh
— Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) April 21, 2018
And, finally, Aleksandar Rakic’s first-half hat-trick was not enough to save PS TIRA as they were defeated 4-3 by PSM Makassar, who had goals from Ferdinand Sinaga, Rizky Pellu, Guy Junior and Abdul Rahman Sulaiman to thank for their third win of the campaign.
🎥 CUPLIKAN PERTANDINGAN.@PSM_Makassar dan @officialpstira saling kejar mengejar gol di babak pertama. Sundulan Abdul Rahman di menit 84' menjadi pembeda dan pastikan 3 poin untuk Juku Eja di laga malam ini.#PSMvPTRA pic.twitter.com/BCcZijkKt1
— Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) April 21, 2018
Photo credit: Liga Indonesia