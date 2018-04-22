Kuala Lumpur fall to Selangor on penalties, PKNS dump Perak out of FA Cup

Selangor FA had to rely on penalties to send a brave Kuala Lumpur outfit out of the Malaysia FA Cup quarterfinals while PKNS FC also went through against Perak.

Selangor FA squeezed into the Malaysia FA Cup semifinals after they upstaged a heartbroken Kuala Lumpur FA 8-7 on penalties in a dramatic ending to a pulsating match on Saturday.

The defeat was cruel on Kuala Lumpur, who overturned the 3-0 first leg defeat to score three goals inside 90 minutes.

Firdaus Mohd Faudzi was the unfortunate player who will have a sleepless night after seeing his penalty saved by Khairulazhan Khalid.

Selangor will now go on to face PKNS FC in a two-legged semifinal, after the club side defeated Perak on aggregate in the other match.

SEPARUH MASA (MASA TAMBAHAN) Suku Akhir 2 #ShopeePialaFA 2018 di Stadium Bola Sepak Kuala Lumpur, Cheras menyaksikan #RedGiants dan Kuala Lumpur masih belum menambah sebarang jaringan #SELvKL 0-3 (Agg 3-3) Posted by FA Selangor on Saturday, 21 April 2018

Kuala Lumpur were without suspended top goalscorer Guilherme De Paula for this game but were boosted by the return of the in-form Zaquan Adha, who was tasked as the lone striker upfront.

The City Hawks absorbed some early Selangor pressure before taking a 15th minute lead through Zaquan, who tapped home after great work from Ashri Chuchu on the right.

Ashri almost doubled their lead minutes later, but the midfielder was denied by a point blank save from Khairulazhan.

The Selangor custodian was again called into action in the 38th minute, pulling off a fingertip save to deny Indra Putra Mahayuddin from a free-kick.

But just as the Red Giants thought of heading into the break with some breathing space, Kuala Lumpur doubled their lead with practically the last kick of the first half.

Paulo Josue was the scorer, the Brazilian steaming into the penalty box to guide a header past Khairulazhan was Indra had planted a perfect cross for him.

Kuala Lumpur’s comeback was complete in the 54th minute when Syazwan Andik had all the time in the world to breeze past a statuesque Selangor defence to steer home.

That equalizer on aggregate forced Selangor to come out of their shell, and Khatul Anuar pulled off two outstanding saves to deny headers from Sean Eugene Selvaraj and Rufino Segovia.

Kuala Lumpur had most of the possession and chances after that, but failed to score again, and the lottery of a penalty shootout loomed.

FIGHT ALL FEAR NONE! Posted by PKNS FC on Saturday, 21 April 2018

PKNS FC also progressed to the semifinals after a 4-3 aggregate triumph over Perak FA.

The Red Ants were held to a 2-2 draw at the Ipoh Stadium, but progressed courtesy of their 2-1 home win in the first leg.

All four goals came in the second half, with Rodney Akwensivie and K. Gurusamy striking first to give the visitors a comfortable advantage.

Nasir Basharuddin ensured a nervy finish for PKNS after he grabbed a double in the span of 10 minutes, but it was not enough and Perak crashed out.

The dominant victory is a testament to K. Rajagobal’s growing influence on this team of talented and hardworking individuals.

The win also puts them on course to repeat their heroics in the competition in 2016, where they stormed into the final before being outclassed by Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

Pahang FA, who thrashed JDT 3-0 on Friday, will play PKNP FC in the other semifinals scheduled in June.