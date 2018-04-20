Bangkok United close gap on Buriram with late winner in Thai League derby

A last-gasp winner from Ekkachai Sumrei gave Bangkok United all three points against Bangkok Glass on Friday night.

Bangkok United moved into second spot and five points behind Thai League leaders Buriram United with a 1-0 win over Bangkok Glass at the Leo Stadium on Friday night.

Both teams had a couple of chances to take the lead in the first half but failed to make it count in front of goal.

The home fans had to wait till the last 20 minutes of the game before goalscoring opportunities surfaced at both ends.

Rabbits’ striker Frederic Mendy had the best chance for the home side in the 65th minute but the lanky forward sent his shot narrowly wide with only goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard to beat.

Mano Polking sensed the home team’s urgency to win the game and made a double substitution two minutes later to add Vander Luiz and Jakkapan Pornsai to the mix.

The move proved to be a good one as Luiz provided the assist for Ekkechai’s late winner right at the death.

Following a quick corner kick, the Brazilian sent a low ball into the box for the onrushing Ekkachai who somehow escaped the tight marking from Piyachanok Darit to put the ball into the net.

The result sent Bangkok United into second place above Prachuap FC while the Rabbits are stuck in 12th spot, two points above the relegation zone.