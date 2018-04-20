Malaysian midfielder Kiko Insa leaves Thai League 1 club Bangkok Glass

Malaysian international midfielder Kiko Insa has left Thai League 1 side Bangkok Glass after agreeing to cancel his contract.



The Malaysian international has made only four appearances for the Rabbits who currently hover above the relegation zone in 13th place.

Minggu lepas di Thailand, kontrak saya telah berakhir, mencari cabaran baru!! 🗺⚽️💪🏼 Posted by Kiko Insa Bohigues on Thursday, 19 April 2018

Insa, 30, signed for the Bangkok-based club in February and made his debut on February 24 against Navy FC.

The Spanish-born midfielder made the announcement on his social media platforms and it remains to be seen where he will be playing next.

It is likely that he will join a Malaysian club when the May transfer window opens but a move to Indonesia where he made a name for himself at Arema FC and Bali United is another possibility.

Photo credit: Bangkok Glass Facebook