Pahang’s Chan Vathanaka ready to answer Dollah Salleh’s call

Cambodian winger Chan Vathanaka is ready to answer Dollah Salleh’s call for him to step up at Pahang FA when they take on Johor Darul Ta’zim.



Chan Vathanaka has accepted Dollah Salleh’s challenge to raise his game, beginning with the FA Cup quarterfinals second leg when Pahang travel to face Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

The Pahang boss had on Sunday said he expects more from Vathanaka, who is one of the Elephants’ marquee signings this season.

Despite coming to Malaysia with high expectations, the Cambodian winger-cum-forward has yet to justify his growing stature after almost five months.

But after being scrutinized by Dollah, Vathanaka wants to level up.

“I know I must do better, and I know I can do better,” admitted Vathanaka to FOX Sports Asia.

“I want to start scoring more goals after this. If I can do that, I will be able to develop more, and my performance will also improve.”

“It is a bit difficult for Pahang at the moment, because we have many players out to injuries. Once they return and we start playing more as a team, our performance will be better.”

Dollah’s men travel to face JDT for the second leg on Friday, and stand a big chance to force the issue after a goalless first leg.

Vathanaka will be focal to Dollah’s plans to cause an upset at Larkin Stadium, especially with Francis Forkey Doe and Matthew Davies all out injured.

The diminutive winger is familiar with the Southern Tigers’ quality, having played against their players on the international stage.

“JDT are a good team, they have many good players in the national team. But anything is possible in football, and we will give our best on Friday.”

If he can play an instrumental role to take Pahang to the semifinals, Vathanaka will take a huge stride towards returning Dollah’s faith in his abilities.

JDT have been rock solid at home, and it would take a Herculean effort to topple them.

For Vathanaka, a good outing would also give him spades of confidence ahead of a busy year in football.

After a forgettable stint with Japanese third-tier side Fujieda MYFC, Malaysia became a new hunting ground for him to re-establish himself.

It has not paid off just yet, but the test against JDT could be just the tonic he needs.