Mike Ott, Schrock give Ceres 2-0 win over Global

Mike Ott’s 13th minute strike and another Stephan Schrock special before halftime proved enough for Ceres Negros to get their third win in as many games in the Philippines Football League (PFL) this Wednesday at the Rizal Stadium.

Ceres Negros showed promise from the get go as they were able to settle with some fluent passing play early on in the game.

Ceres striker Bienvenido Maranon even came close to scoring twice in the 6th and 10th minute however he wasn;t able to manage to get the ball into the net.

It’s not all one-way though as hosts Global had their moments with the ball, but they just can’t come up with something that will threaten the visitors.

The first goal did arrive in the 13th minute for the Bacolod-based club after Stephan Schrock sent a low cross for Mike Ott who made sure with the tap-in.

Global’s chance arrived in the 22nd minute with Rufo Sanchez able to get a shot but it just went wide.

In the 28th minute The Busmen threatened again as Manny Ott was ablt to come up with a shot from inside the box but goalkeeper Patrick Deyto was there to deny the ball.

The hosts seemed to have finally gotten an equaliser from an in-swinging set piece by Bugas that was well taken by Rufo but the goal was disallowed by referee Michael Barajas

It was Ceres’ turn to threaten in the 36th minute with Mike Ott shooting from an angle but Deyto was able to thwart the attack.

Five minutes later Rufo once again came close, working with the ball while under duress but his shot went narrowly wide of the near post.

Just before the half time break Nazari unleashed a stinging drive from well outside the box but Deyto tipped it to safety.

The resulting corner though produced a moment of brilliance once again from Stephan Schrock who connected with the ball with an aerial volley that went true into Global’s net as Ceres enjoyed a two-goal cushion into the break.

At the restart, the visitors began as the livelier side threatening once again in the 50th minute but Global eventually stepped up their level of play.

In the 67th minute Rufo was able to produce a firm shot at goal but Toni Doblas was there to calmly stop and collect the ball.

A free-kick soon followed but Paul Mulders’ attempt went painstakingly close as it hovered teasingly over the bar.

three minutes later the Cebu-based club was given another opportunity from a corner, finding Roberts for a header but his promising effort was well caught out by Doblas.

Global poured out their efforts heading into the last stages of the game but they just can’t find the breakthrough for a consolation goal.

Their last attempt in added time would sum up their misery as Mulders hit the bar with Darryl Roberts’ follow-up completely missing the target as Ceres Negros’ clinical first half did the work as they maintain their 100 percent record in the league.

Global Cebu: Deyto (C), Lee, Barbaso, Dos Santos, Casambre, Mulders, Bugas, Gadia (Marasigan 64′), Salenga, Rufo, Roberts

Ceres Negros: Toni, De Murga (C), Kane, Christiaens, Munoz, Nazari, Schrock, Manny Ott (Reichelt 66′), Ingreso, M.R. Ott (Porteria 60′), Maranon (Uesato 88′)