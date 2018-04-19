ASEAN Roster: Basement battle for Quak and Nguyen, Faris Ramli to keep PKNS’ cup dreams alive?

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.
As Thailand celebrated the start of a new year, a new round of Thai League 1 fixtures await us this weekend.
Top-of-the-table Buriram United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Jeju United on Tuesday to book their spot in the AFC Champions League knockout round.
However, the real question is if the Thunder Castles have enough left in the tank to come out on top over Chiangrai United this Sunday? Buriram, who are sweating on the fitness of their prolific striker Diogo, hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Prachuap with 26 points and have yet to taste defeat in the league this season.
In our Thai League 1 pick, it looks set to be a real basement battle with bottom side Air Force Central searching for their second league win against Navy FC.
The Blue Eagles, who are on a three-match losing streak, will be counting on defender Michael Nguyen to shut out the goal threat posed by Navy winger Gabriel Quak. Can the 28-year-old Vietnamese stop the 27-year-old Singapore international and keep a clean sheet in the process?
Moving over to Malaysia, the race to the Malaysia Cup semi-finals intensifies as the second leg of the quarter-finals gets underway.
Two weeks ago, fifth-placed PKNS capitalised on their home advantage and emerged 2-1 victors over Perak with goals from Faris Ramli and Safee Sali.
But with the cup quarter-final tie far from over, Bos Gaurus, who sit in fourth in the league, will have a second bite of the cherry to overthrow their one-goal deficit when PKNS visit the Perak Stadium this Saturday. Can Perak’s Filipino winger Misagh Bahadoran lead the comeback? Or will the lightning fast Singaporean midfielder Faris Ramli strike twice?
Weekly Match Schedules (20-22 April)
MYANMAR
Aung Thu (Police Tero)
Police Tero v Sukhothai – 22 April 1900HKT
Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)
Port v Prachuap – 21 April 2100HKT
Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*
Chiangrai United v Buriram United – 22 April 1900HKT
Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)
Angthong v Army United – 21 April 2100HKT
Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon)
Samut Sakhon v Rayong – 21 April 2000HKT
PHILIPPINES
Mark Hartmann (Ubon UMT United)
Ubon UMT v Chainat Hornbill – 21 April 1900HKT
Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)
Nakhon Ratchasima v Pattaya United – 22 April 2000HKT
Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)
Bangkok Glass v Bangkok United – 20 April 2100HKT
Misagh Bahadoran (Perak FA)
Perak v PKNS – 21 April 2100HKT
Iain Ramsay (Felda United)
Felda United v PKNP – 20 April 2100HKT
CAMBODIA
Keo Sokpheng (PKNP FC)
Felda United v PKNP – 20 April 2100HKT
Chan Vathanaka (Pahang FA)
JDT v Pahang – 20 April 2100HKT
VIETNAM
Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)
Navy v Air Force Central – 21 April 1845HKT
Huynh Kesley Alves (Krabi FC)
Krabi v Nongbua Pitchaya – 22 April 2000HKT
SINGAPORE
Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)
Chonburi v Muangthong United – 21 April 2000HKT
Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)
Navy v Air Force Central – 21 April 1845HKT
Hassan Sunny (Army United)
Angthong v Army United – 21 April 2100HKT
Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya)
Krabi v Nongbua Pitchaya – 22 April 2000HKT
Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani)
Udon Thani v KhonKaen – 21 April 1900HKT
Faris Ramli (PKNS)
Perak v PKNS – 21 April 2100HKT
Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)
JDT v Pahang – 20 April 2100HKT
Hariss Harun (JDT)
JDT v Pahang – 20 April 2100HKT
MALAYSIA
Kiko Insa (Bangkok Glass)
Bangkok Glass v Bangkok United – 20 April 2100HKT
INDONESIA
Terens Puhiri (Port FC)
Port v Prachuap – 21 April 2100HKT
Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)
Selangor v Kuala Lumpur – 21 April 2100HKT
Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)
Samut Sakhon v Rayong – 21 April 2000HKT
Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khonkaen)
Udon Thani v KhonKaen – 21 April 1900HKT
LAOS
Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani)
Ubon Ratchathani v kalasin – 22 April 1700HKT