ASEAN Roster: Basement battle for Quak and Nguyen, Faris Ramli to keep PKNS’ cup dreams alive?

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

As Thailand celebrated the start of a new year, a new round of Thai League 1 fixtures await us this weekend.

Top-of-the-table Buriram United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Jeju United on Tuesday to book their spot in the AFC Champions League knockout round.

However, the real question is if the Thunder Castles have enough left in the tank to come out on top over Chiangrai United this Sunday? Buriram, who are sweating on the fitness of their prolific striker Diogo, hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Prachuap with 26 points and have yet to taste defeat in the league this season.

In our Thai League 1 pick, it looks set to be a real basement battle with bottom side Air Force Central searching for their second league win against Navy FC.

The Blue Eagles, who are on a three-match losing streak, will be counting on defender Michael Nguyen to shut out the goal threat posed by Navy winger Gabriel Quak. Can the 28-year-old Vietnamese stop the 27-year-old Singapore international and keep a clean sheet in the process?

Moving over to Malaysia, the race to the Malaysia Cup semi-finals intensifies as the second leg of the quarter-finals gets underway.

Two weeks ago, fifth-placed PKNS capitalised on their home advantage and emerged 2-1 victors over Perak with goals from Faris Ramli and Safee Sali.

But with the cup quarter-final tie far from over, Bos Gaurus, who sit in fourth in the league, will have a second bite of the cherry to overthrow their one-goal deficit when PKNS visit the Perak Stadium this Saturday. Can Perak’s Filipino winger Misagh Bahadoran lead the comeback? Or will the lightning fast Singaporean midfielder Faris Ramli strike twice?

Weekly Match Schedules (20-22 April)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero)

Police Tero v Sukhothai – 22 April 1900HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)

Port v Prachuap – 21 April 2100HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*

Chiangrai United v Buriram United – 22 April 1900HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)

Angthong v Army United – 21 April 2100HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon)

Samut Sakhon v Rayong – 21 April 2000HKT

PHILIPPINES

Mark Hartmann (Ubon UMT United)

Ubon UMT v Chainat Hornbill – 21 April 1900HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Nakhon Ratchasima v Pattaya United – 22 April 2000HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Bangkok Glass v Bangkok United – 20 April 2100HKT

Misagh Bahadoran (Perak FA)

Perak v PKNS – 21 April 2100HKT

Iain Ramsay (Felda United)

Felda United v PKNP – 20 April 2100HKT

CAMBODIA

Keo Sokpheng (PKNP FC)

Felda United v PKNP – 20 April 2100HKT

Chan Vathanaka (Pahang FA)

JDT v Pahang – 20 April 2100HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)

Navy v Air Force Central – 21 April 1845HKT

Huynh Kesley Alves (Krabi FC)

Krabi v Nongbua Pitchaya – 22 April 2000HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Chonburi v Muangthong United – 21 April 2000HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Navy v Air Force Central – 21 April 1845HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United)

Angthong v Army United – 21 April 2100HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya)

Krabi v Nongbua Pitchaya – 22 April 2000HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani)

Udon Thani v KhonKaen – 21 April 1900HKT

Faris Ramli (PKNS)

Perak v PKNS – 21 April 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

JDT v Pahang – 20 April 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

JDT v Pahang – 20 April 2100HKT

MALAYSIA

Kiko Insa (Bangkok Glass)

Bangkok Glass v Bangkok United – 20 April 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Port v Prachuap – 21 April 2100HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Selangor v Kuala Lumpur – 21 April 2100HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)

Samut Sakhon v Rayong – 21 April 2000HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khonkaen)

Udon Thani v KhonKaen – 21 April 1900HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani)

Ubon Ratchathani v kalasin – 22 April 1700HKT