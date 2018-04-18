Famous5: Mika’s Songkran getaway, Kawin sets sights on Europa League

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Thai football’s famous five Charyl Chappuis, Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Kawin Thamsatchanan and Mika Chunuonsee are up to both on and off the pitch.

Mika Chunuonsee – Bangkok United

Sawasdee Wan Songkran or Happy Songkran Day to all!

It was indeed a happy Thai New Year holiday for Bangkok United defender Mika Chunuonsee who saw off Nakhon Ratchasima 2-0 last Wednesday.

Brazilian forward Robson and Ekkachai Sumrei struck in either half at the Thammasat Stadium to ensure that the Angels made it two consecutive wins back-to-back and kick-started their festive celebrations early.

But before Bangkok United, who are now fourth, take on Bangkok Glass on Friday, the 29-year-old decided to get away from it all during the Songkran weekend by visiting Hong Kong instead.

Travelling with his partner Taya Rogers, the pair soaked in the gorgeous view at the famed Victoria Peak and was spotted at the hip Soho district.

The Welsh-born footballer also found the time to catch up with former teammate, and current Terengganu forward, Lee Tuck who was also in Hong Kong during the same period!

Chanathip Songkrasin – Consadole Sapporo

Though thousands of miles away from home, playmaker Chanathip Songkran still managed to enjoy his New Year… with a few close friends.

Messi Jay was rested last Saturday in the 2-1 win over Kashiwa Reysol, but the Sapporo number 18 did his part in the 1-0 win over Shonan Bellmare in domestic cup action.

Sapporo are rapidly ascending the J League table in fourth and are eight points behind leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

That alone should put Messi Jay into the Songkran party mood, but the festive season was further brightened as he entertained friends from home.

The 24-year-old, who seems to be more busy than an Airbnb host at times, played host to Bangkok-based beer entrepreneur Kan Navikapol and family.

But everyone needs someone to pamper them sometimes, and Jay’s manager Paramat Injampa is THAT man for our Thai footballer.

Covering everything from ham sandwiches to foot massages, the trusty aide is Jay’s #BFF both on and off the pitch!

Charyl Chappuis – Muangthong United

Here at FOX Sports Asia, we don’t usually get hit with a bad case of #FOMO. Except during Thai midfielder Charyl Chappuis‘ recent Paris trip.

Spending the Songkran weekend in the French capital, the 26-year-old was present at the Parc des Princes to join in the party atmosphere as Paris Saint-Germain downed Monaco 7-1 on Sunday to retain their Ligue 1 crown!

The Swiss-born Thai midfielder, who took the time to send belated birthday wishes to his friend Lena, also visited city sights such as the Eiffel Tower, Louvre and Disneyland! Also, special mention for the Houston Rockets fan’s eye-catching James Harden socks.

Chappuis, who missed Muangthong’s 2-2 draw with Suphanburi last Wednesday, has one match left in his three-match suspension after seeing red against Bangkok Glass.

The Kirins number 23 misses this Saturday trip to Chonburi, but will be available to face Police Tero next week!

Kawin Thamsatchanan – OH Leuven

New Year means new challenge for the Flying Kawin!

The 28-year-old goalkeeper celebrated the holiday weekend by keeping a clean sheet in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Waasland-Beveren in the Europa League play-offs group stage.

OH Leuven, who are fourth with four points, are three points behind Group A leaders Zulte-Waregem with three games played. However, Kawin and Leuven can reduce the gap as they travel to the Guldensporenstadion tonight to take on First Division A side Kortrijk!

The Thai international, who decided to commemorate Songkran with a bobbing head greeting, also paid a visit to the Thai embassy.

Nonetheless, Tong was in good company as the four-time Thai League winner was joined by his parents who flew up to be with him specially for the New Year!

Theerathon Bunmathan – Vissel Kobe

There was no rest for Theerathon Bunmathan and Vissel Kobe, but at least the left-back had a reason to smile over the festive weekend.

Despite coming on as a late sub, Aum could do nothing in the last 10 minutes to prevent Kobe from slipping to a 2-3 loss to Urawa Reds in last Wednesday’s J League Cup action.

Aum then started, and completed the full 90 minutes, at the Nissan Stadium on Sunday as second-half goals from midfielder Hirotaka Mita and forward Kazuma Watanabe gave Kobe a 2-1 victory over Yokohama Marinos.

The triumph over the bottom-three side moves Kobe up to ninth with their third league win. They travel to the Transcosmos Stadium on Wednesday in domestic cup action when they square off with V-Varen Nagasaki.

But before that, be sure to catch Aum on Japanese TV as he introduces his favourite Kobe restaurants and shopping spots on the Chinpui Pu programme!