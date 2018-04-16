PFL Team of the Week: Who made the first list?

FOX Sports brings you the first edition of the Philippines Football League (PFL) Team of the Week!

For the match-week covering April 14-15, we have witnessed Ceres Negros produce a dominant display of their brand of football against JPV Marikina, while Stallion Laguna came out with an impressive comeback win against Kaya Iloilo and Global Cebu showed their knack for late fight-backs to salvage a 2-2 draw against Davao Aguilas.

So here are the Top 11 players after this weekend’s matches:

Goalkeeper: Benito Rosalia (Stallion Laguna)

Although, relatively diminutive in stature for a goalkeeping role, Benito Rosalia makes up for it with his anticipation and reflex.

Stallion’s main shot-stopper has, for a significant number of occasions, kept his team well into the game and the match against Kaya was another worthy performance producing several denials after being beaten early in the game by a spectacular Miguel Tanton free-kick.

Left and Right Backs: Jeffrey Christiaens and Junior Munoz (Ceres Negros)

Both defenders were machines in snuffing out JPV’s buildups from the flanks and initiating buildup play for their team.

The two were relentless in manning their respective assignments and contributing for the Bacolod-based club on both ends.

Center Back: Carli De Murga (Ceres Negros)

One of the big factors in keeping JPV Marikina at bay, De Murga was composed in his defensive role giving goalkeeper Toni Doblas not much to deal with.

Center Back: Wesley Dos Santos (Global Cebu)

Dos Santos’ was part of Global’s lacklustre defence in the first half of their match against Davao, but he made the list by scoring the equalising penalty kick late in the match by taking charge after Darryl Roberts failed to convert from an earlier spot-kick.

To score a penalty as a defender, and with the game on the line, is definitely not a regular scene.

Midfielder Carlo Polli (Stallion Laguna)

A cog in the middle of the park for Stallion, the Swiss facilitator and set-piece taker has been one of the key examples of industriousness for the Binan club.

His 52nd minute penalty kick triggered his club’s comeback in the second half en-route to a monumental win over Kaya.

Midfielder: Fitch Arboleda (Stallion Laguna)

Stallion Laguna’s stalwart was one of the main protagonists in the club’s comeback win against Kaya Iloilo.

Leading the attack alongside Jesus Melliza and scoring the jugular off a clever team play towards a 3-1 win, Fitch showed once again his abilities as a contributor and delivering when it mattered most.

Left Winger/Midfielder: OJ Porteria (Ceres Negros)

Porteria was a live-wire for Ceres, especially in the second half, as he wreaked havoc from the left flank exposing JPV’s defensive frailties.

His highlight was his involvement in the buildup towards Maranon’s 64th minute goal that sealed Ceres Negros’ domination on the night.

Attacking Midfielder/Support Striker: Phil Younghusband

Phil Younghusband has been one of the bright spots during Davao’s stellar first half along with his brother James.

His 20th minute goal and assist from his corner kick leading to Harrison Sawyer’s 43rd minute header have been indispensable for the club before Global mounted a spirited fight back to level things in the second half.

Support Striker: Bienvenido Maranon

Always effective by drifting from the edge of the box, Bienvenido Maranon became the focal point of Ceres’ attack after strike partner Uesato’s early departure due to a possible injury.

He notched his goal in the 64th minute making sure of converting Kevin Ingreso’s pass (the play triggered by Porteria’s run) that made it a comfortable win for The Busmen.

Center Forward: Takumi Uesato (Ceres Negros)

Uesato was a poltergeist who haunted his old club JPV Marikina.

His brief participation in the match for Ceres Negros can be summed up in one word: Impact!

31′ GOAL Ceres-Negros. Takumi Uesato receives the ball from the edge of the box, switches to his left, and drills in his second. JPV 0-2 CER — Ceres-Negros FC (@CeresNegrosFC) April 14, 2018

Notching in two goals in just 36 minutes is a testament to the Japanese striker’s finishing ability, and it is possible that he could have scored more if only he wasn’t subbed off early in the game for a suspected injury after colliding with JPV keeper Nelson Gasic.

His partnership with mainstay striker Bienvenido Maranon could look to be more devastating for the opposition later in the season.

So here is the first edition of the Top players in the PFL for the week. Share us your comments on our social media channels.