Pahang’s Dollah seeks divine help for full strength squad ahead of JDT clash

Pahang coach Dollah Salleh is facing an injury crisis ahead of the FA Cup game against JDT on Friday with Safuwan Baharudin, Francis Forkey Doe and Matt Davies all on the treatment table.

Pahang FA head coach Dollah Salleh admitted he will be seeking divine intervention to get enough fit players ahead of the FA Cup quarterfinals second leg against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on Friday.

Dollah was left to rue a bigger crocked list in the 2-2 Malaysia Super League draw against Kuala Lumpur FA on Sunday, after Matthew Davies withdrew with a muscle pull during warm-up.

When asked if he can have a full squad at his disposal for Friday’s second leg clash, Dollah said “I can only look to the heavens and pray. We have quite a few players out, so I have to pray hard.”

Pahang were already without Singapore midfielder Safuwan Baharuddin, Francis Forkey Doe and a half-fit Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, when Davies suffered the setback.

But despite the absence of their key personnel, the Elephants did well to come from behind twice and earn a point.

Tamat separuh masa kedua. Pahang berjaya membawa pulang 1 mata berharga dari Kuala Lumpur. #UnifiLigaSuper2018#KLPah [2]-[2]#SetiaBersama Posted by Pahang FA on Sunday, 15 April 2018

The draw leaves Dollah’s men four points behind JDT, but the larger than life coach was satisfied with his team’s performance.

“I am thankful we got a point, especially without so many key players. We couldn’t convert some chances, and Kuala Lumpur at times penetrated us too easily,” said Dollah.

“But we are different without our regulars. Even for Mat Yo (Norshahrul), I had to check with him if he was okay to play. Our focus now is to get all our key players fit for the JDT clash.”

Guilherme De Paula had given Kuala Lumpur the lead with his 36th goal for the club, before Mohamadou Sumared leveled for Pahang.

Indra Putra Mahayuddin then put the home side in front again, only for R. Kogileswaran to equalize for the second time with a ferocious effort.

Kuala Lumpur coach Fabio Magrao was also satisfied with a point, but wanted to more fans to show up and support their team.

The Cheras Stadium saw less than 1,000 home fans who were outnumbered by the away supporters.

“We know Kuala Lumpur have not been in the top flight for a long time, but we want them to start returning to the stadium,” said Fabio. “Historically we are not as big as Selangor or Pahang, but if we win they will start coming back,” said Fabio.

The match was also delayed for 30 minutes due to lightning and thunderstorm threat. The other match saw Perak FA climb to fourth spot after they beat PKNP FC 2-1.

Photo credit: Pahang FA Facebook