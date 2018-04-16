Muangthong star Charyl Chappuis in Paris for PSG – Monaco thriller

FOX Sports Asia walks into Thai footballer Charyl Chappuis’ world as he visited the French capital and its most iconic club, Paris Saint-Germain.

The Thai League was in recess over the weekend, and Thailand and Muangthong United midfielder Charyl Chappuis decided to spend his Songkran holiday away from the Land of Smiles. #liveyourlife

The highlight of the 26-year-old’s Paris trip was no doubt taking in the Parisians’ 7-1 demolition of title rivals AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Chappuis, who has appeared eight times for the Kirins this season, also managed to visit some of Paris’ main attractions as he celebrated the Thai New Year.

So if you want to tour the city of lights Chappuis-style, then here are five of his best holiday snaps to get you started…

1. Parc des Princes

Home to Ligue 1 champions PSG (and the world’s most expensive player, Neymar), the 47,929 stadium was the setting in which Chappuis soaked in the celebratory atmosphere as the French club regained their league crown after crushing second-placed Monaco emphatically.

The Swiss-born Thai footballer got to witness goals from Giovani lo Celso, Angel di Maria, Edinson Cavani and a Radamel Falcao own goal as the Parisians stormed to their seventh league title.

Besides watching the talented PSG squad, Chappuis also got treated to some exclusive club merchandise! Three guesses who is the owner of a spanking new Neymar jersey…

2. Eiffel Tower

No visit to Paris is complete without visiting its most recognisable cultural attraction – the Eiffel Tower!

And Chappuis was spotted on foot at the tallest structure in Paris, which is seen as a symbol of love.

The Swiss-Thai footballer also took the time to walk down the River Seine and was fascinated by the hanging love locks. It is believed that a love lock is a symbol of unbreakable love.

3. Arc de Triomphe

Another quintessential French national monument, Chappuis made sure to snap a photo at the Arc de Triomphe.

The intricately craved World War I memorial, which is not to be missed, was inspired by ancient Roman design.

The Muangthong man is clearly winning in the fashion game if you ask us, all decked out in the French capital in his chic dark shades and leather jacket!

4. Louvre

Continuing with his Paris cultural tour, the Muangthong number 23 also visited the world’s largest art museum – the Louvre!

Visited by an average 15,000 visitors per day, the world’s most visited museum added its signature Louvre Pyramid in 1983 and was designed by famed architect I. M. Pei.

And of course, Chappuis couldn’t resist a picture with the famed glass pyramid. Talk about having the world at your fingertips…

5. Disneyland

There is a kid in all of us, and Chappuis chose to indulge his inner-kid with a trip to the land of Mickey Mouse and co – Disneyland Paris!

The two-time Thai League Cup winner, who was all smiles throughout, took in the sights of the Sleeping Beauty castle while enjoying some soft-serve ice cream. #hakunamatata

The Lion King fan even got a pair of Mickey Mouse gloves to remember his trip to Euro Disney!