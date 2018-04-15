Pahang held by Kuala Lumpur in MSL thriller as Perak climb to fourth

Pahang had to come back twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Kuala Lumpur FA while Perak earned a 2-1 away win over PKNP FC.

Pahang FA dropped points in their pursuit of the Malaysia Super League (MSL) summit, despite recovering to earn an entertaining 2-2 draw against Kuala Lumpur FA on Sunday.

The Elephants remain in second place, but are now four points adrift off league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim, while Kuala Lumpur sit in eighth.

Both teams came into this match needing a result after their FA Cup setbacks last week.

Pahang were quicker off the blocks as Patrick Cruz saw his shot hacked off the line in the second minute.

Kuala Lumpur absorbed the early pressure, and took the lead through their first foray forward in the 10th minute.

It came through their talisman forward Guilherme De Paula, who rose highest to meet Ashri Chuchu’s cross.

But Pahang replied almost immediately through Mohamadou Sumareh, who benefited from poor handling from Kuala Lumpur goalkeeper Khatul Anuar to make it 1-1.

Tamat separuh masa kedua. Pahang berjaya membawa pulang 1 mata berharga dari Kuala Lumpur. #UnifiLigaSuper2018#KLPah [2]-[2]#SetiaBersama Posted by Pahang FA on Sunday, 15 April 2018

Cambodian playmaker Chan Vathanaka then single handedly tried to give Pahang the lead.

First, he had a free-kick tipped over the bar by Khatul in the 18th minute, before the goalkeeper pulled off an even better save to deny him from close range in the 35th minute.

But just as the momentum tilted towards Pahang, Kuala Lumpur struck in the 39th minute.

It came from their captain Indra Putra Mahayuddin, who converted Guilherme’s knockdown from close range for his first goal for the club.

Pahang needed an answer to that as they came out in the second half searching for an equalizer, and it arrived through national winger R. Kogileswaran.

The speedy flanker surprised even himself with a rifled shot into the top corner to make it 2-2 on the hour mark.

#LS6 Unifi LIGA SUPER MALAYSIA 2018| PKNP FC VS PERAK FA_ _ _ _[LIVE UPDATE]TAMAT SEPARUH MASA KEDUAPKNP 1-2… Posted by Perak TBG on Sunday, 15 April 2018

The other match saw Perak FA climb into the top four after securing an important 2-1 away win over PKNP FC, courtesy of two goals in five first half minutes.

Brazilian forward Wander Luiz put the Bos Gaurus ahead in the 19th minute, and before the home side had time to recover from the setback, they were punished again by Nasir Basharuddin.

PKNP ensured their visitors would not have it easy after last season’s hotshot Shahrel Fikri pulled a goal back 10 minutes later.

But Perak, who were astonishingly linked with Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho last week, held on for the three points.