Malaysia wonderkid Wan Kuzain to play in MLS after Sporting Kansas deal

Wonderkid Wan Kuzain will become the first Malaysian to play in Major League Soccer after signing for Sporting Kansas City.

Malaysia’s promising midfielder Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal has signed a three-year deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Sporting Kansas City until 2020 as he begins his professional career.

“Kuzain is a player who has come through our academy and developed at an incredible rate,” said Sporting coach Peter Vermes on the club’s official website.

“He has an excellent understanding of his role in our model of play, and there is no doubt in our mind that he is deserving of a shot at the next level.”

The player himself is looking forward to making an impact as soon as possible.

“This is something that all young players want to experience,” he said in a statement. “It’s great to be a part of everything at the club, knowing that I moved from the Academy to the Rangers and now get my chance with the first team.”

Wan Kuzain’s big move will delight Malaysian fans, who have closely followed the talented teenager’s progress.

ICYMI: The first to Homegrown to go @SKCAcademy ➡️ @SwopeRangers ➡️ SKC First Team: @LeKuz7. Sporting KC has signed 19-year-old midfielder Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal as the club’s 9th Homegrown. 📰 https://t.co/PZTNqJAtyG pic.twitter.com/WqE4yCZoxH — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) April 13, 2018

The 19-year-old, born to Malaysian parents, has been touted as one the emerging talents in the country, especially after a video of him tormenting his opponents in 2011.

Wan Kuzain’s talents was harnessed when he was selected to join the US Residency Programme for the Under-17 back in 2015, as well as being attached to Dutch side Feyenoord.

After playing for Saint Louis FC, the lanky player moved to Swope Park Rangers which are affiliated to Sporting.

Wan Kuzain has an option to extend his contract until 2021-2022 if he impresses.

The Malaysian’s step up to the big league will also put the national coaches on alert, to possibly call him up for national duty.

The Illinois-born has previously said it would be “an honour” to don Malaysian colours.

Harimau Malaya have also been scouting for mixed heritage players to beef up the quality of the team which has regressed throughout the years.

Recently, Spanish-born brothers Natxo and Kiko Insa as well as Canadian-born Corbin Ong were called up by Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe during the recent international action.

Wan Kuzain is described by his coach as a “very technical player on the ball, and efficient in the way he does things.”

Photo credit: Sporting Kansas City Twitter