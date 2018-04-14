Cabrera the star as JDT rout PKNS to extend MSL lead to four points

Johor Darul Ta’zim extended their lead at the top of the Malaysia Super League standings to four points after 4-0 win over PKNS FC on Saturday.

Gonzalo Cabrera fired a brace and set up another as Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) ruthlessly brushed aside a lackluster PKNS FC 3-0 on Saturday to extend their Malaysia Super League (MSL) lead to four points.

The Southern Tigers were looking to swiftly recover from their 4-0 AFC Cup humiliation by Persija Jakarta last Tuesday, and Raul Longhi fielded a strong line-up.

As expected, the home side dominated the opening period and duly took a 13th minute lead through Cabrera.

The Argentine did well to cut in from the right wing past K. Reuben, and when he found space, drilled a shot past Shahril Sa’ari into the bottom corner.

JDT continued to threaten and Safawi Rasid came close with an effort that was comfortably dealt with by Shahril, but the signs were ominous for them to extend their lead.

Cabrera was the man to put them 2-0 up in the 50th minute through a deflected free-kick

The game continued to be one way traffic and JDT made it 3-0 in the 65th minute.

This time, Cabrera turned provider for Safawi, who needed only one touch before curling a superb effort past Shahril into the top corner.

PKNS, who did not have any problems scoring in their previous games, offered nothing upfront and JDT comfortably closed out the match to extend their advantage at the top of the standings.

The other match saw Kelantan’s young prodigy Nik Akif Syahiran score an equalizer deep into injury time to force Negeri Sembilan to a 1-1 draw in the battle of the bottom two.

Flavio Beck’s eighth minute strike seemed enough for Negeri to get their second win, but Nik Akif had the last say with practically the last kick of the match.

The result will give Kelantan’s new head coach Fajr Ibrahim some relief, after seeing a committed performance from his side in his first game in charge.

Fajr was taking over a team mired in trouble after the management had released up to 10 players in last two weeks, with many more including senior players expected to follow suit.

The MSL continues on Sunday, with Kuala Lumpur hosting Pahang and PKNP FC welcoming the visit of Perak.