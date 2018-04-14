Selangor stunned 4-0 away to Kedah, Terengganu beat Melaka in MSL

Kedah FA sealed a 4-0 home win against Selangor FA while Terengganu cruised to a 3-0 win away to Melaka United in the Malaysia Super League on Friday night.



Kedah FA‘s Brazilian midfielder Sandro Da Silva netted a brace as the Red Eagles mauled Selangor FA 4-0 to give their new head coach Nidzam Adzha the perfect return in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) on Friday.

Kedah were on the back on two consecutive losses against Kuala Lumpur FA and Pahang FA in the league and FA Cup coming into this match.

It was also a big test for Nidzam, who was installed as head coach after Ramon Marcote was ‘rested’ after only three defeats.

But the former assistant coach was elated after seeing his charges take a fourth-minute lead through Syazwan Zainon, who tapped home after Andik Vermansyah had driven a low cross across the Selangor goal.

Buoyed by their lead, the home side pressed on for more and Andik came agonisingly close to converting Syazwan’s delivery midway through the first half.

KEDvSGR. FT: Kedah FA 4-0 Selangor FA. Alhamdulillah! Gol oleh Syazwan Z 5', Sandro 45' 72' dan Akram 85'. Rentak hijaukuning kembali! Posted by Kedah FA – Persatuan Bolasepak Kedah – on Friday, 13 April 2018

But Sandro extended Kedah’s lead just before the break with a composed finish past Norazlan Razali, with the Selangor defence standing static and affording him acres of space.

Selangor tried to mount a comeback after the break, with Ifwat Akmal forced at full stretch from Amri Yahyah’s free-kick in the 55th minute.

Kedah, however, killed the game in the 65th minute through Sandro’s second of the night to put the home fans in cruise control at 3-0.

Akram Mahinan completed Selangor’s misery seven minutes from time for a 4-0 triumph to give the odd 8,200 something to cheer about for the weekend.

The result leaps Kedah into fifth place, while Selangor slumped to 10th.

Terengganu FA meanwhile ran out 3-0 winners against Melaka United in the other match, with Ivory Coast forward Kipre Tchetche grabbing a brace.

Photo credit: Kedah FA Facebook