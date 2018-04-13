The Angkor Tiger is ready to roar

It’s matchday in northern Cambodia and 15 minutes before kickoff there’s a giant tiger prowling the sideline at the Svay Thom Stadium.

The creature – masked not real – proceeds into the change rooms under the main concrete stand that holds perhaps a couple of hundred supporters, strips back its orange and white pants and shirt, and sits there with just the giant tiger head on, a brief escape from the heat outside.

Standing in front of the covered seating area – dressed in an all peach suit that defied the conditions – is the club’s owner, carrying a drum and leading the gathered supporters in a team chant.

Behind one goal sits a solitary, rusting, bicycle and on the far side of the pitch – barely five metres from the touchline – is a lake where hopeful folks dangle fishing lines and watch curiously as the action on the final day of the Cambodian League season is about to get underway.

It’s one of the more remarkable backdrops for top-flight football anywhere in Asia and where the ballboys are paid extra to be stationed on that side of the pitch given they frequently have to jump into the lake to retrieve passes gone wrong.

Back inside the rooms the team’s Spanish coach, Oriol Mohedano, has the side gathered in a tight circle, the tiger is fully dressed again and this ambitious club is ready for the early afternoon kickoff.

This is the newly renamed Angkor Tiger FC, one of Cambodia’s most enterprising clubs. Formed from the remnants of a club that went bankrupt three years ago they were taken over by a Japanese businessman who already had interests in the lower leagues of Nigeria but with dreams bigger than many at the upper tiers of the professional game in Europe.

When Fox Sports Asia sat down with Akihiro Kato he listed the reasons for investing in the club formerly known as Cambodian Tiger matter-of-factly and without the slightest hint of exaggeration.

“I have two dreams – one is to nurture a professional footballer who is greater than Lionel Messi and the other is to own a professional club that can defeat FC Barcelona.”

Given that Cambodia currently sit 171st on the FIFA rankings and that no club from the nation has barely made a splash outside of their homeland they certainly are lofty ambitions.

Having spent a couple of days with the team though they are clearly doing all they can to become the first genuinely professional team in the nation.

Small flags are handed out for free to supporters, the team’s official song is continually blasted out over loudspeakers dotted around the ground, every paying fan receives a team shirt and there’s a thriving alley of food stalls outside the entrance to the stadium which sits on the edge of one of the marvels of the world in the UNESCO Heritage listed Angkor Wat temple complex.

The ambitious Kato backs up his vision of creating a Cambodian Messi with another bold target and that’s to make this northern city of Siem Reap as popular for its football club as it is for Angkor.

“At the moment the football infrastructure is quiet weak and I think it’s difficult to

become the world champion from Cambodia and there’s also a troubling history with the war in this nation but the first vision for Angkor Tiger is to become the top club in Southeast Asia within ten years.

“I want to flood orange colours throughout Siem Reap – two million people come here for sightseeing every year and I want to impress those tourists with the orange colour.

“Now 99% Cambodian people come to watch our games but soon I want to change that ratio to 80% locals and 20% tourists.”

More than just supporters, the club also has lofty targets to ensure that they provide a pathway for local talents in a region often ignored by the football mainstream, almost all of which is centred on the capital Phnom Penh.

Indeed, Siem Reap has 8% of the nation’s population but only 2% of the country’s footballers but Angkor Tiger are rapidly changing that and this season half of the club’s 18 Khmer players hail from their hometown region.

One of those is forward Pich Sovankhamarin who told Fox Sports Asia of his pride in being able to play for his local club.

“I grew up here in this city and for sure all the people in Siem Reap love football, we

start playing as kids and the adults too are often playing and I’m very excited to have a chance to play in a professional team where all the people and young children will get inspired by our team and see that they too can live out this dream.”

One of the main men behind bringing that dream into reality is the young Spanish coach Mohedano who is in his second season with the Tigers.

The 31-year-old had brief stints in Switzerland and Finland before his arrival in Cambodia and when he talks about his hopes and dreams for the club there’s one word that he constantly returns to: passion.

“The club has a fascinating but short history as it only started in this form three years ago as many clubs did in recent years but things are growing quickly.

“I like the period that we are living now where we are growing every day with a lot of positivity and opportunity.

“Obviously, if we compare and take the global world the level is just to develop things here for sure but this is the positive point of this situation in that in our area everything is in front of us and we need to care about that and not just focus on the

difficult situations.

“I want to make sure that day-by-day we meet our standards, both technically and tactically, and also about concepts and even though there’s a line you can’t say that

we’ve reached already so we need to keep refreshing and we need passion.

“Passion from our players, about the timing to develop something and I know it’s not about just one game or one year but that it takes time.”

As the fulltime whistle blows and the crowd of perhaps a thousand or so celebrate an unlikely victory against one of the country’s heavyweight sides in Naga World, one of that number of fans hands Fox Sports Asia a beer and is keen to tell just what the club means for Siem Reap.

“This team is good for our province because we have temples and we must build a team as strong as these temples.

“I come to watch every match – I watch the team, drink some beer, and it’s all very good and I’m sure that for the future we can win and do very well.”

They are thoughts – minus the beer drinking element – that are echoed by the club’s captain, Japanese central defender Masahiro Fukasawa, who told Fox Sports Asia of the great potential that he sees both in his club and Cambodian football more generally.

“The standard here still needs to improve but they have potential to grow and improve and the young players have very good technique, especially those at U20 level, and they are talented and I think they can make something good.

“For sure, there’s still a little distance to the technique of Japanese players but if you

compare the level to ten years ago then it’s very different and they are catching up fast.

“This club is very new and still making something good and now I’m proud that I’m here and hopefully able to be part of making history with Angkor Tiger.

If the ambitious owner Kato has his way that history will one day stretch all the way to the upper limits of the global game.

With night falling at the Svay Thom and the now much cooler tiger racing around the pitch embracing the team’s victorious players, the energetic Kato has time for one final message as he aims to take his side from Southeast Asia to the world.

“The name of Angkor Tiger has two meanings – one is that it is an image of strength and even though there are not tigers any more in this area there used to be and we are hoping in the future that we can revive that spirit of the tiger.

“I didn’t want to buy a club in Europe, rather in Asia, because it will be easier to become the number one club in the world and although it will be difficult if we can do it then we can bring hopes, dreams and courage to such a large number of people.”