Renato Augusto aims to help Beijing Guoan return to China summit

In an exclusive interview with FOX Sports Asia, Brazil international Renato Augusto shares with Paul Williams his goal of helping China’s Beijing Guoan rediscover their glory days.

The Chinese Super League season may only be five matches old, but one of the most pleasing aspects of the first month of the season has been the return to form of capital club Beijing Guoan.

As one of the traditional clubs of Chinese football, Beijing has seen their fortunes tumble in recent years as the heavy investment in the domestic game has seen the likes of Shanghai SIPG, Hebei CFFC, Tianjin Quanjian and Jiangsu Suning rise to prominence.

Since they finished second in 2014, Beijing has gradually slipped further down the table finishing fourth and fifth in 2015 and 2016, before dropping all the way down to ninth last season – their worst finish in the Chinese Super League era.

But with three wins from their opening five games – including a 2-1 win over Jiangsu Suning and a big 4-0 triumph over Renhe in the Beijing Derby – Beijing currently sit third on the table behind Shanghai SIPG and seven-time defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande, marking their best start to a season since 2015.

One of the standout players for the capital club over the last few seasons has been Brazilian international Renato Augusto, who told FOX Sports Asia in an exclusive interview that the club are working hard to return to the top end of the table.

“We are working for it, but we know the challenges and the investment made by each club,” he said.

“Guangzhou Evergrande are not seven times Chinese champions for nothing. They have, for example, many players from the Chinese national team in their squad.

Com assistência de Renato Augusto, Beijing Guoan goleia em clássico de Pequim https://t.co/fNcTNM8l6z pic.twitter.com/aeLAMNBzsW — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) March 31, 2018

“Shanghai SIPG have built a strong team, with the likes of Oscar, Hulk and Elkeson, and fought head-to-head against Guangzhou Evergrande [last season].

“But you can be sure that we will do our best to fight to be on the top of the table.”

While the record investment in the domestic game has seen Beijing’s stocks take a dive in recent seasons, Augusto says the investment has been good for Chinese football as it will create a stronger and more challenging CSL.

“It only makes good for the championship,” he said.

“With stronger teams, the Chinese Super League’s technical standard will rise and the quality of the matches will rise with this.

“In certain countries we see just two, three or four teams battling in the title race, which is not nice. But with the movements of the last transfer window, this season looks to be the most balanced, with more teams fighting to put an end to Guangzhou Evergrande’s domination.

“There is no other way to develop football; you need to invest in all areas. It was the same some years ago in Japan and in countries in the Middle East, with their national teams now frequently reaching the World Cup.”

And the World Cup is where Augusto is focusing this year, having been an important member of Tite’s side for the last few years. After the humiliation of their 7-1 defeat to Germany on home soil in 2014, the Seleção are looking for redemption in Russia in what will be Augusto’s first appearance at the World Cup.

“The expectations [on us] are the highest possible,” he admitted.

“We had a great qualifying, our team has great qualities and Tite also has great options. It’s a moment that I always had dreamed of and I hope I can help Brazil to win their sixth World Cup title.”

The conventional wisdom when Augusto moved to China was that his national team career was over, but in fact the opposite has happened. He has thrived for the national team and shown it is possible for players at the highest level to move outside of the traditional football bubbles and still have a blossoming international career.

“Regardless of where I play, I always try to keep myself in a high physical and technical standard,” he said.

“The same way I did when I went to Germany, I also brought someone with me to China, so that I could have a more detailed follow-up of what I need. It’s work that complements what I do in the club, it’s more specific.”

Whatever he is doing is clearly working. This season will be the 30-year-old’s third in the Chinese capital, and the Brazilian said he is thoroughly enjoying his time, so much so he penned a four-year contract extension last year that will see him remain at Beijing Guoan until 2021.

“I am happy here,” the former Corinthians star said.

“In the beginning it was a little more difficult to stay away from family and friends. (It was) a new country, new and different culture, a complicated language. But the adaptation was easy because I don’t lack for anything here. I live in the Chinese capital, a fantastic city and I can find anything here.

“It’s a metropolis, a big city where everything works and we can find everything. I enjoy going out for dinner with my wife. When I have some time between training and matches, we always try to discover something new because they have such a rich culture here.”