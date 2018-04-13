JDT look to rebound against PKNS, Kedah and Kelantan seek redemption

What do Johor Darul Ta’zim, Kedah FA and Kelantan FA have in common? All three return to Malaysia Super League action looking to rebound from various problems.
The Malaysia Super League (MSL) is back after a month-long break for international duties and Cup commitments, and almost every player is itching for competitive action this weekend. The league is beginning to take shape as match day six comes along, and FOX Sports Asia highlights three talking points ahead of the football action around the country.
Can JDT recover from AFC hangover against highflying PKNS
The Southern Tigers made it clear that winning the league for the fifth consecutive time is their priority. This came after they compromised in the AFC Cup with second stringers against Persija Jakarta and were taken to the cleaners.
With the MSL champions given an automatic slot to the Asian Champions League in 2019, one can understand why Raul Longhi is eager to build on their two point lead. But JDT are hosting K. Rajagobal’s in-form side, who have won four times on the trot and scored 11 goals.
Victory for PKNS would take them above JDT, and doing that at their Larkin Stadium would be an even greater feat. Longhi would be eager to make amends after the 4-0 trouncing by Persija, but he is up for a stiff test against the hot streak visitors.
Kedah need a revival, beginning with Selangor
It is unfathomable to think how a giant club like Kedah FA can go from being potential AFC Cup dark horses (if they weren’t disqualified), to mid-table finishers.
Political infighting within the club has turned so ugly, the coaches and players have now become pawns to power greedy committee members.
The shock ‘rest’ of Ramon Marcote is the latest debacle, with sources telling FSA the Spaniard was in tears after given the news. Irate members were reportedly upset with Marcote’s no nonsense demeanour, and senior players also playing a part in him being relieved.
Nidzam Adzha, who did not want to continue his interim position from last season, is now forced to assume the hot seat again and steady the ship. Removing Marcote was baffling and foolish, especially with Kedah the league’s joint top scorers, and only after three losses.
A lot will rest on Nidzam’s shoulders to play a flamboyant style of football and bring the fans back, starting with a result against a confident Selangor side.
Fajr Ibrahim is the latest rescue act for Kelantan
Kedah are not the only troubled giant heading towards a free fall, Kelantan are keeping on par with them.
#liveupdate Sesi latihan Pasukan 28hb Mac 2018 Di Padang Latihan Mardi.Ketua Jurulatih Fajer Ebrahim menjalankan latihan Recovery untuk pagi ini. —— #liveupdate Team Training 28th March 2018 at Mardi Training Field. Head coach Fajer Ebrahim conducts Recovery training for this morning. #KELANTANFA #MADAMOFFOOTBALL
The Red Warriors have released 10 players since the season started, including two of their imports Ferdinand Sinaga and Bruno Lopes. After being cut due to long term injury, Lopes said it was the worst managed club he had ever been in. His claims are just a scratch on the surface, with Kelantan planning to sack more dead-weights in the team.
President Bibi Ramjani has now brought in former Syrian national coach Fajr Ibrahim to steer the team out of the relegation zone. Fajr, who was initially hired as technical director, has made changes in training, but needs to translate that into league wins.
The upside for Fajr is that he takes his team to bottom side Negeri Sembilan on Saturday. But the downside is a Negeri win would doom Kelantan to last place, and pile immediate pressure on the new man.