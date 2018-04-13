JDT look to rebound against PKNS, Kedah and Kelantan seek redemption

What do Johor Darul Ta’zim, Kedah FA and Kelantan FA have in common? All three return to Malaysia Super League action looking to rebound from various problems.

The Malaysia Super League (MSL) is back after a month-long break for international duties and Cup commitments, and almost every player is itching for competitive action this weekend. The league is beginning to take shape as match day six comes along, and FOX Sports Asia highlights three talking points ahead of the football action around the country.

Can JDT recover from AFC hangover against highflying PKNS

The Southern Tigers made it clear that winning the league for the fifth consecutive time is their priority. This came after they compromised in the AFC Cup with second stringers against Persija Jakarta and were taken to the cleaners.

With the MSL champions given an automatic slot to the Asian Champions League in 2019, one can understand why Raul Longhi is eager to build on their two point lead. But JDT are hosting K. Rajagobal’s in-form side, who have won four times on the trot and scored 11 goals.

Victory for PKNS would take them above JDT, and doing that at their Larkin Stadium would be an even greater feat. Longhi would be eager to make amends after the 4-0 trouncing by Persija, but he is up for a stiff test against the hot streak visitors.

Kedah need a revival, beginning with Selangor

It is unfathomable to think how a giant club like Kedah FA can go from being potential AFC Cup dark horses (if they weren’t disqualified), to mid-table finishers.

Political infighting within the club has turned so ugly, the coaches and players have now become pawns to power greedy committee members.

The shock ‘rest’ of Ramon Marcote is the latest debacle, with sources telling FSA the Spaniard was in tears after given the news. Irate members were reportedly upset with Marcote’s no nonsense demeanour, and senior players also playing a part in him being relieved.

Nidzam Adzha, who did not want to continue his interim position from last season, is now forced to assume the hot seat again and steady the ship. Removing Marcote was baffling and foolish, especially with Kedah the league’s joint top scorers, and only after three losses.

A lot will rest on Nidzam’s shoulders to play a flamboyant style of football and bring the fans back, starting with a result against a confident Selangor side.

Fajr Ibrahim is the latest rescue act for Kelantan

Kedah are not the only troubled giant heading towards a free fall, Kelantan are keeping on par with them.