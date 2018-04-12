Former Terengganu forward Issey Nakajima drops hint of joining Pahang

Former Terengganu striker Issey Nakajima has been spotted training with Malaysia Super League side Pahang FA earlier this week.

Issey Nakajima-Farran could be Pahang’s answer in front of goal, after the striker dropped a big hint that he will join the Elephants to replace the injured Francis Forkey Doe.

The former Terengganu man was also pictured in what looked to be a trial session with Dollah Salleh’s side this week.

Issey’s latest post on social media only seems to fuel speculation that he could be on his way to Pahang.

“Feeling the yellow jersey. Nothing confirmed yet but hopefully soon,” hinted Issey on his official Instagram post.

The 33-year-old, who was at the goalless home draw against Johor Darul Ta’zim in the FA Cup quarterfinals last week, also endeared himself to the local faithful by describing a great atmosphere at the Darul Makmur Stadium.

Both parties are understood to be in discussion, and if they agree a deal, Pahang will most likely appeal to league organisers Malaysian Football League (MFL) to swap Issey with Doe.

Kelantan are also in the midst of appealing to the MFL to replace the injured Bruno Lopes with their former midfielder Margaro Gomis.

If Issey arrives, he will have to adapt immediately and start filing the big goalscoring shoes of Doe, who injured his right leg in the 1-0 victory over Kedah in the FA Cup third round.

The Liberian had become a crowd favourite after playing through the pain barrier this season, and amazingly scored five goals in five appearances.

The flamboyant Issey, while not as prolific as Doe who has surpassed 100 goals in the Malaysian league, has his own set of repertoire.

Powerful and enterprising, Issey can work on both flanks as a winger or play upfront. He is decent in the air, and is useful from set-pieces as well.

The art and photography enthusiast is also a great advert for foreigners looking to carve a career in Malaysia.

During his time at Terengganu, Issey used to constantly promote the food and holiday destinations in the state, besides the 32 goals he scored for them over three seasons (2015-2017).

