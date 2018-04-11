Thai League 1: Buriram move seven clear with Port victory

Buriram United stretched their lead at the top of Thai League 1 to seven points on Wednesday following a 3-1 win over Port at the Chang Arena.

It initially looked as though the defending champions were at risk of being handed their first loss of the campaign, after Nurul Sriyankem fired the visitors into a 13th-minute lead.

However, Diogo found the equaliser in the 27th minute with his 12th league goal of the season.

It took Buriram until nine minutes from time before they finally took the lead courtesy of an Andres Tunez strike, before a third goal arrived from Edgar Silva in the 90th minute to seal the victory.

The result allowed Buriram to extend their advantage at the summit after second-placed PT Prachuap were beaten 2-1 by Ratchaburi Mitr Phol.

After Bill had put Ratchaburi ahead in the 35th minute, it looked as though Prachuap would at least come away with a share of the spoils as Amorn Thammanarm levelled the scores with ten minutes remaining.

But, in the 87th minute, Kang Soo-il popped up with the winner for the hosts to inflict on Prachuap only their third loss of the season since being promoted to the top flight.

Bangkok United made it two wins in a row as they beat Nakhon Ratchasima 2-0 courtesy of goals by Robson and Ekkachai Sumrei either side of the break, climbing into third place in the process.

Full Time : True Bangkok United 2-0 Nakhonratchasima Mazda FC. True BUFC won at home for the first time of 2018 season with two goals by Robson Fernandes and Ekkachai Samre. pic.twitter.com/ubLbbrBMiA — True Bangkok United (@TRUEBUFC) April 11, 2018

Over at the SCG Stadium, Muangthong United required an injury-time equaliser by Heberty to force a 2-2 draw against Suphanburi, after Tristan Do’s opener had been cancelled out by goals from Romulo and Chananan Pombuppha.

post match cheers https://t.co/FFWhdVBAbI — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) April 11, 2018

Myanmar star Aung Thu was the last-gasp hero for Police Tero with an injury-time winner as they came from two goals down to beat Ubon UMT United.

Meanwhile, Chonburi’s inconsistent start to 2018 continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Pattaya United, with Chayawat Srinawong netting the only goal of the game after just two minutes.

Ex-Liverpool striker Florent Sinama-Pongolle opened his account for the campaign with a 93rd-minute penalty to hand Chainat Hornbill a much-needed 1-0 triumph over Navy.

Finally, Chiangrai United piled more misery on bottom side Air Force Central with a 2-0 defeat, while Sukhothai and Bangkok Glass played out a 1-1 draw.