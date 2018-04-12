ASEAN Roster: Vermansyah’s Kedah return, Bahadoran & Sokpheng to start?

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

With the Thai League fixtures for the week done and dusted, league leaders Buriram United got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Port last night at the Chang Arena. The Port Lions initially took the lead through Nurul Sriyankem, but were pegged back by goals from Diogo, Andres Tunez and Edgar Silva.

It was the Thunder Castles’ eighth win of the season and it keeps them top with 26 points after 10 games. They are next in action against Jeju United in the AFC Champions League when they travel to the Jeju World Cup Stadium next Tuesday.

But all eyes will be on Malaysia this weekend as the league gets underway.

On Friday, seventh-placed Kedah entertain Selangor at the Darul Aman Stadium in hope of securing all three points! The Red Giants face a familiar face in former winger Andik Vermansyah, who moved to Kedah in February, and will hope that in-form midfielder Evan Dimas delivers yet another crucial win after scoring his first club goal against Terengganu in the FA Cup last month.

Can 26-year-old Vermansyah, who has yet to open his Red Eagles’ goal account, get one over his former employers and fellow countryman?

While on Sunday, sixth-placed Perak travel to the Batu Kawan Stadium to take on PKNP as they look for their third win of the season. Bos Gaurus’ Filipino winger Misagh Bahadoran will be looking to win back his place in the starting eleven after being left out for the last two matches while PKNP striker Keo Sokpheng plots the same after spending last week rooted to the bench.

Will 31-year-old Bahadoran get the nod against the Ipoh-based side? Or can the 26-year-old Sokpheng, who is the first Cambodian to score in the Malaysia Super League, convince coach Abu Bakar Fadzim that his rightful place is on the pitch?

Weekly Match Schedules (13-15 April)

PHILIPPINES

Misagh Bahadoran (Perak FA)

PKNP v Perak – 15 April 1645HKT

Iain Ramsay (Felda United)

Sabah v Felda United – 14 April 2015HKT

CAMBODIA

Keo Sokpheng (PKNP FC)

PKNP v Perak – 15 April 1645HKT

Prak Mony Udom (Negeri Sembilan)

Negeri Sembilan v Kelantan – 14 April 2100HKT

Chan Vathanaka (Pahang FA)

Kuala Lumpur v Pahang – 15 April 2100HKT

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Melaka v Terengganu – 13 April 2100HKT

SINGAPORE

Faris Ramli (PKNS)

JDT v PKNS – 14 April 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Kuala Lumpur v Pahang – 15 April 2100HKT

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United)

Melaka v Terengganu – 13 April 2100HKT

Hafiz Sujad (JDT II)

Terengganu FC II v JDT II – 16 April 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

JDT v PKNS – 14 April 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

Kedah v Selangor – 13 April 2100HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Kedah v Selangor – 13 April 2100HKT

David Laly (FELCRA)

FELCRA v Pulau Pinang – 13 April 2100HKT

TIMOR-LESTE

Murilo de Almeida (Kuantan FA)

PDRM v Kuantan – 15 April 2100HKT