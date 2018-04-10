What next for Singapore after Sundram exit?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at what the future holds for Singapore following the exit of national team coach V. Sundramoorthy.

2018 has been heralded as the year of a new beginning for Singapore football.

In a bid to revive the ailing state of the professional game in the country, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) promised a host of changes aimed at improving its fortunes for the future.

Chief of which has been the introduction of the Singapore Premier League, the successor to the S.League, which has gotten off to a rather promising start, although caution should still be exercised.

Still, even those expecting a major transformation would have been left surprised, even stunned, at Monday afternoon’s announcement that FAS had parted ways with national team coach V. Sundramoorthy by mutual consent.

That is not to say that Sundram – as he is widely known to many – was not under pressure following a run of disappointing results.

Yet, the timing of the decision was a strange one given he had only completed half of the two-year extension he was handed last March.

Exactly a fortnight ago, the Lions concluded their AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 loss to Chinese Taipei, but their hopes of reaching United Arab Emirates 2019 had already ended last November.

So if Sundram has been deemed not the man to take the Lions forward, what purpose has been served in another four months at the helm?

Sundram stepping down is a shock. Lots of questions at the moment and few answers. He was under lots of pressure but I thought he’d at least see out the Suzuki cup campaign. Oh well, plenty of people, including some players, get what they have wanted for a long time. #SGFootball — Rhysh Roshan Rai (@RhyshRai) April 9, 2018

Merely to “finish the job” that he started is not quite a good enough reason for a team with an AFF Suzuki Cup – still their biggest hope of international glory – to prepare for at the end of this year.

Throughout his storied career, Sundram has been anything but a lousy coach.

His critics often point to the uninspiring football the national team dished out under his charge, but few complained when the same conservative approach worked to perfection as he led the now-defunct LionsXII to the Malaysia Super League title in 2013.

He was a pragmatic coach and knew the strengths and limitations of the players at his disposal.

Disciplined and resolute at the back and with a handful of talented attackers, but not quite enough to dictate a game against the likes of Thailand or Vietnam.

Looking at the Singapore squad over the past five years, how many players have genuinely been capable of consistently producing real quality in the attacking third?

Shahril Ishak, Khairul Amri, and?

There is the argument that Sundram should have tried to get his charges playing what is now deemed to be the right way of football, enduring defeats initially but with the hope that it would eventually reap the rewards.

Yet, it would have been handy if FAS – under the previous regime – went on record to say that they were tasking him to improve the standard of the national team, and that results would not matter as much in the immediate future.

Once that backing never came, it was only natural for Sundram to try and get the wins or draws whichever way he knew best. The LionsXII way.

As it is in football, the coach is the first to get the axe when things do not go according to plan but Sundram has been let down by the inadequacies of an ecosystem that has failed to produce new talent since the likes of Shahril and Amri came through the National Football Academy (NFA).

FAS have certainly recognised there is such an issue and looked to address it by making it compulsory that all the Singapore Premier League’s local clubs have to sign six Under-23 players, with three having to be included in every starting XI.

Not everyone has been a fan of the rule but could it be beneficial in the long run? Possibly.

But definitely not in the next one to two years which begs the question: What could someone else other than Sundram achieve from now till next March, which was when his contract was to expire?

Mentally, a clean slate, perhaps.

It is no secret that players sometimes react better to some managers than others, and a new boss ensures everyone is raring to prove their worth and giving it 100 per cent.

After all, Sundram’s appointment was also greeted with plenty of optimism when he succeed Bernd Stange, despite the fact that all the underlying issues plaguing the development of Singapore football continued to exist.

At the end of the day, Sundram was no magician and whoever comes after him will not be too, unless FAS somehow convince David B (Blaine, not Beckham) to take the reins.

The main difference for the Lions’ next coach is that he will be working for a FAS that appears willing to recognise when there is a problem and look to resolve it.

And, if that truly is the case, maybe he or she will have the very chance to take Singapore football forward that Sundram deserved but never got.

Photo credit: Football Association of Singapore