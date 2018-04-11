Famous5: Mika vs Super Mario, Kawin & Jay moonlight as babysitters

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Thai football’s famous five Charyl Chappuis, Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Kawin Thamsatchanan and Mika Chunuonsee are up to both on and off the pitch.

Mika Chunuonsee – Bangkok United

Mika has been a busy football bee for the past week.

The 29-year-old defender helped Bangkok United to their first win in three matches as they crush Port 3-0. Everton Goncalves, Robson Fernandes and Sumanya Purisay all scored for the Angels.

Aside from that, the Welsh-born player gave a sneak peek of the latest footballer to hop on his Offside football apparel family. Italian striker Mario Balotelli was seen shooting a game of pool in his Offside tee as Mika issued a challenge to the Nice attacker.

With his busy schedule, it is no wonder that that Mika, together with teammate Michael Falkesgaard, has to conduct his recovery session while carpooling!

#carpoolkaraoke next maybe?

Chanathip Songkrasin – Consadole Sapporo

After being rested in the domestic cup, Messi Jay returned to the Consadole Sapporo line-up on Saturday.

Though the 24-year-old playmaker was not amongst the goalscorers, goals from Ryosuke Shindo and Ken Tokura, and an own goal by Kazuki Kushibiki, gave Sapporo a 3-0 victory over Nagoya Grampus.

So how did Jay celebrate his side moving up to seventh in the J League table? By playing more football of course!

Jay, who clearly has a soft spot for kids if you follow his Instagram, decided to showcase his madcap skill in a kickabout with his friendly neighbourhood kids! In return, the kids decided to allow the Sapporo number 18 to pop his waveboard cherry.

Something tells us that Jay will be keeping his nimble feet planted firmly on the ground…

Charyl Chappuis – Muangthong United

Suspended for the last weekend’s visit of Navy FC, Muangthong United’s Charyl Chappuis sat out the 4-0 trashing of the 14th-placed side on Sunday.

The Kirins secured all three points as Tristan Do, Ratchapol Nawanno and the two-goal hero Heberty routed Navy to move up to third in the table.

However, Chappuis, who saw red in the 2-2 draw with Bangkok Glass, was not idle as he kept up his fitness with personal trainer Coach Jong.

The 26-year-old was all smiles after coming out on top in a football tricks showdown between the two as Chappuis readies his comeback.

The Swiss-born midfielder found another reason to smile when his brother Nick dropped by for a visit. #hakunamatata

One match down, two more to go before we get to see Chappuis don the Muangthong jersey once more…

Kawin Thamsatchanan – OH Leuven

Pre-season preparations continued for Thai international goalkeeper Kawin as he braces himself for Europa League qualification with OH Leuven.

Despite his busy training schedule, the 28-year-old took the time to have lunch with the Belgian side’s academy players!

Besides football, Flying Kawin also played tour guide to Thai national equestrian Siengsaw Lertratanachai as they soaked in the sights of Rotterdam.

And although the OH Leuven custodian is miles away from home, he still remembered to wish his dad a happy birthday! #awww

Theerathon Bunmathan – Vissel Kobe

After his prolonged international break, Aum was called upon by Vissel Kobe twice last week.

The 28-year-old was first in action in the J League Cup against Shonan Bellmare last Wednesday. The left-back started at the Shonan BMW Stadium as Kobe ran out 3-0 victors and keep their dreams of silverware alive.

Aum then took to the field once more on Saturday to face Gamba Osaka in the weekend J League fixture. The match remained goalless throughout the 84 minutes that the number 30 was on the field, before Shuhei Otsuki intervened late into injury time to gift Kobe a much-needed win.

With their second win of the season, Aum and Kobe sit 10th in the table with eight points from six games. They are scheduled to take on Urawa Reds at home next on Wednesday.